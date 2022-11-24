—

Got the weekend or next week free and don’t know what to do? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, with some fun events happening this week and the next.

Queer As Flux

An uplifting performance by multi-award winning artists: Brisbane’s Stace Callaghan as writer/performer and Leah Mercer as director. This show allows the audience to observe and celebrate transitions of the mind, body, and heart.

All thanks to a tomboy, their Drag Queen Fairy Godmother, and two whales filled with wisdom.

When: Thursday 24th to Saturday 26th 2022

Where: Sydney Opera House

Tickets: $45 for Premium. $35 for A Reserve

Rum, Ribs & Reggae Bottomless Brunch @ Brix Distillers

Brought to you by Sydney’s dedicated rum distiller, Brix Distillers is excited to have people come and enjoy their bottomless drinks, slow-cooked ribs glazed in their signature rum and live music to keep the vibes going. Their bottomless beverages range from Brix Spritzes to House Rose and Tap Beer, or for an extra $10 per person, Brix Daiquiris.

There are also vegan options on request.

When: Every Sunday from 27th November to 18th December 2022

Where: 350 Bourke Street, Surry Hills

Tickets: $75 per person, with additional charges for certain things.



A Fruity Affair

Fruit Box Theatre is throwing a party! For this weekend only, you can join in and dance on all three floors at Oxford Street’s newest venue, Meraki Arts Bar.

The party will be hosted by Sydney’s lovely Drag Queen Etcetera Etcetera, the night will be full of entertainment from queer poets, comedians, musicians and drag performers.

The full line-up includes Etcetera Etcetera, Lu Bradshaw, Sarah Carroll, Hadrian Conyngham, Clay Crighton, Kayla-Rose De Sousa, Sonia Dodd, Dumblewhore, Chloe Farrington, Lou McInnes, Ziggy Resnick, Noah Worries, and Marty Quinn.

When: Saturday 26th November from 7 pm to Sunday 27th November at 12 am

Where: 231 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $40



HIV Seroconversion Over Time: 30 Years Of Impact & Findings

A special event in time for World AIDS Day, researchers who have been a part of the study will be speaking and reflecting on a personal and a community level. Each era of the AIDS pandemic will be touched on, as well as the impacts it’s had on Australians.

There will also be a representative of the National Association of People living with HIV Australia (NAPWHA) who will provide a response and perspective on behalf of those living with HIV (PLHIV), and PLHIV community organisations.

When: Wednesday 30th November 2022

Where: 9 High Street, Kensington

Tickets: Free