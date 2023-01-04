—

Shawn Paul Bertrand, a gay adult film star, has passed away at the age of 35.

According to a post to his Facebook by his mother, Bertrand (AKA Shawn Wolfe) died of a drug overdose on December 27.

In a subsequent post, Wellner said, “Shawn was a light in this world and he is now a light in Heaven. He is with his Kiki- grandma, who passed away last March. He is also with all of his friends and family who went before him.

“As most of you know, Shawn passed away from a drug overdose on December 27th. He was at someone’s home whom we don’t know where that was or who he was with. This is not a message of blame.

Bertrand’s friends and colleagues expressed their condolences and shared memories on social media.

Robert Wesley wrote, “I am so sorry for your family and friends who have lost such a sweet and funny soul. You were willing to laugh at the drop of a hat and I will always remember your kindness and passion. Rest well, sweet Shawn.”

Van Tay shared, “So many memories from swimming with the Boys and Girls Club, tacoma swim club, and wilson swim team! Will miss ya man! Rest easy”

Adrian James Le said, “Heartbroken for us. Overjoyed (and slightly jealous) that your spirit has been set free, that you are now boundless, limitless and infinite. I feel sad that you’ve left the physical, but blessed to have connected with you in the spiritual while you were here. I’ll see you someday in the future, past and present. Rest in paradise my friend. Until we meet again”

Fellow gay adult performer David Benjamin tweeted, “He was a dear soul, his death is just tragic. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May he rest in peace.”

A photo of Bertrand smiling in front of a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve was his last post to social media.

A photo of Bertrand smiling in front of a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve was his last post to social media.