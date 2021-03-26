—

The Canberra whistleblower, responsible for sending pics and videos of a group of male staffers indulging in lewd contact on female MP’s desks in Parliament House, to The Australian newspaper and Network Ten yesterday came out as a gay man, using the hashtag #imagayman.

The identity of the whistle blower, who started a twitter feed called @BlowingTom, seemingly in response to Peta Credlin’s announcement yesterday that she knew all about the dirty deeds in Canberra but still seemed happy to continue on with business as usual, is unknown.

It’s anyone’s guess if the Twitter feed will stay up as apparently it’s been taken down once already but you’ll be sure to pick up extra information that you may not read in the press, including this direct quote from a tweet from Thursday evening “As for gay men. I love them so much that I married one. So I guess they have no idea about who I am. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈”

Tom said he had first offered the story to ABC back in November 2020 but they did not take it up. He then approached Peter van Onselen, Network Ten’s political editor and co-host of The Sunday Project.

“PVO and I commenced work back in Feb, but legal hurdles kept holding us up. It came out when it did because it was approved, not because of what was happening.”

I am Tom the Whistleblower: Long Post Warning: First up I had my account deleted, but as you can see I am back. There are a couple on going issues I want to get out there and I will make a seperate post regarding Peta Credlin. First of all the PM lied when he said that he was — Tom the Whistleblower (@BlowingTom) March 25, 2021

The whistleblower claimed Scott Morrison had lied when he said that he was not PM “when these matters (referencing the allegation that sex workers were procured in Parliament House) occurred.”

“These events happened from 2015-2020. They happened during his tenure. Today I have met with Minister of Finance Simon Birmingham’s chief of staff and given ALL evidence in relation to the matter, including evidence that one of the staffers involved works in Dave Sharma’s office,” Tom claimed in a long thread on Twitter.

“Which means he commenced employment post May 2019 election. I also gave all evidence in relation to the Rentboy issues, named one former and two current staff members involved. Names, dates, pics, vids. All shared. All of this evidence was also shared to the office of Kristina Keneally yesterday. Both sides of politics have it, and it is a fair playing field to now clean up this mess. Over the last two days I have been mentioned in Parliament, been called a liar, but hey this a Liberal Government hell bent on surviving another scandal.”

Deputy Labor leader Keneally in a Twitter post said that her office had not been provided with any evidence in the form of documents, videos or photos.

Statement regarding tweets from @BlowingTom today. During a phone call yesterday, my office was verbally provided detailed information in response to what the person described as misleading statements by the Prime Minister in Question Time about the allegations that sex workers — Kristina Keneally (@KKeneally) March 25, 2021

Tom responded immediately clarifying that he had sent a text to Keneally’s chief of staff offering to him him access to everything.

Hey @KKeneally I really respect you and your work and efforts. I have sent a text to your CoS offering to give him access to everything. I’ve had no response. Your Sydney office said you’d want them, but I’m hearing crickets. It’s up to you 👍 https://t.co/voHgoUosQg pic.twitter.com/RoB4BTmlZm — Tom the Whistleblower (@BlowingTom) March 25, 2021

In another post, he mentioned about the use of the word “rent boy” instead of male sex workers in his posts. One of the allegations was that male sex workers were procured by a staffer for a former MP in Parliament House.

I actually did respond to other people, but here goes again. Rentboy was the word used in the actual messages. The men were procured from the website https://t.co/eLVevWnkLC where possible I’ve used the language used in messages etc. I know they are called sex workers — Tom the Whistleblower (@BlowingTom) March 25, 2021

Giving details of the allegations, Tom said that as evidence he had provided copies of messages, which included pictures of the male sex worker, and text of conversation that alludes to a former staffer procuring him for the minister. As this message was relayed to him verbally, it could be held to be defamatory and that is the reason the report did not name the staffer, former Minister, current MP or the male sex worker, explained Tom.

As for the Rentboy allegations. The copies of messages I have include pictures of the Rentboy and text conversation that alludes to the former staffer procuring him for the minister. But, as it is not a flat admission and most of the information was told — Tom the Whistleblower (@BlowingTom) March 25, 2021

This is a developing story, more to come.