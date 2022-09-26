—

Qatar, which has laws that criminalise homosexuality, will host the football World Cup later this year. But, English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham claims he has been told Qatar police will not arrest LGBTQI fans for holding hands or kissing in public at the World Cup.

The country has faced questions about its human rights records, treatment of migrant workers and homophobic laws ahead of the World Cup.

Homosexuality in Qatar is illegal. The Penal Code (2004) criminalises acts of ‘sodomy’ and ‘sexual intercourse’ between people of the same sex.

Rainbow Flags Ok

Out gay Australian football player Josh Cavallo had earlier this year said that while he dreams of playing in the World Cup, he was apprehensive of playing in Qatar.

Many LGBTQI football fans have also reportedly said that they would steer clear of travelling to Qatar over its laws on homosexuality.

Bullingham said that he had been told police in Qatar were told to be tolerant during the World Cup, reported The Independent. When asked if the association had planned for an English gay fan being arrested for holding hands or kissing a same-sex partner in public, Bullingham responded that they had been talking to Qatar authorities about such an eventuality.

One Love Campaign

“Yes, absolutely (they are allowed) as long as someone doesn’t go and drape them on the outside of a mosque – that was one example we were given – and were disrespectful in that way,” The Independent quoted Bullingham.

“But they have absolutely been briefed to be very tolerant and act in the right way. Any time we ask a direct question we tend to get an answer.”

Mewangile, nine European Football Federations and the FA have have launched the OneLove anti-discrimination campaign. Players will wear rainbow armbands to support the campaign.

“As captains we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination,” England captain Harry Kane said, adding, “This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching.”









