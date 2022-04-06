—

Shaun Resnik (44) is the first single man to be approved to have a child via surrogacy in Victoria.

Three and a half years after Shaun Resnik (44) started his journey to fatherhood as a single man, the gay Melbourne-based naturopath welcomed his baby boy Eli Michael on March 22, 2022.

Resnik made history last year when he became the first single man in Victoria to receive approval to have a child via surrogacy. Resnik has since met his partner Sean and the couple have been sharing parenting duties.

‘Baby Eli Rules The House’

Resnik acknowledged Sean and his baby’s surrogate mother Carla and her children and shared photos of his family with baby Eli on Instagram.

“Sean’s doing a fantastic job and it’s been a delight seeing Carla and her kids for Eli cuddles,” the new dad said, adding, “Baby Eli rules the house.”

Persons wishing to have a child via surrogacy have to receive approval from the federal and Victorian authorities. It is believed that Resnik is the first single man in Victoria to have received the nod to have a child via surrogacy.

A Dream Come True

Resnik had told Star Observer in December 2021 that he had always dreamed of becoming a dad and did not want to wait for ‘Mr Right’ to have a baby. So he had begun the process in 2018.

Resnik met baby Eli’s surrogate mother Carla at a MeetUp event in 2018. At the time she was carrying a child for a same-sex couple. Resnik and Carla became friends and when he failed in securing other surrogates, Carla offered to have his baby. The egg was donated by his friend Bree.

“Carla is one of the most sensational women I have ever met. Thank you for helping turn this journey around and carrying my little baba for me. Doing this with you has always felt so RIGHT! Everyone who has the privilege of knowing you, adores you,” Resnik had posted on Instagram.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride and there have been many challenges along the way. If anything, it’s taught me just how much I want to nurture, love and support kid/s of my own,” Resnik had posted.