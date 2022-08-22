—

Sydney-based artist Aaron said he was beaten unconscious by five men while walking down the famed Oxford Street strip, Sydney's iconic gay neighbourhood, in June 2022.

NSW Police are investigating after a gay man from Sydney was the victim of a suspected ‘hate-crime attack’.

Sydney-based gay artist Aaron said he was beaten unconscious by five men while walking down the famed Oxford Street strip, Sydney’s iconic gay neighbourhood, in June 2022. “I was fortunate to be alive,” said Aaron.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses an attack on a gay man, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Aaron revealed he tried to avoid an altercation with the men who approached him, but was attacked and left unconscious. He was “kicked, punched, head stomped on”, before his assailants fled. He woke up in the hospital unaware of his surroundings, with eyes swollen shut and a broken nose.

“I share this as a special friend gave me nice words and courage for the bigger picture of things to share. And I hold my hand on my heart when I say I wouldn’t wish this on anyone to go through, I’ve wanted to hide and this is so big for me to share, it’s taken a lot of energy, building up the strength to post and pray the public, can bring justice in a healthy/moral manner,” Aaron posted on Instagram.

Alleged hate-crime attack leaves victim unconscious

Surry Hills Police have shared surveillance images from the night of the alleged incident which happened on the corner of Oxford and Riley street around 4am on June 26, 2022. The NSW Police have appealed for public assistance to identify the men.

“Five males attempted to instigate a fight with the victim, the victim attempted to avoid the confrontation and walked away. One of the males approached the victim and punched him several times in the face, causing facial injuries. The victim was later transported to hospital due to injuries sustained,” the police said.

He has asked people on social media to help by sharing and reposting his post in an effort to put a “stop to this unnecessary violence”.

GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills

A GoFundMe page set up by Aaron’s friend Alejandro Bareno to raised around $13,000 to help with his medical and other bills has so far raised around $3,000.

“I have created this Gofundme page to help Aaron get the justice he deserves after the disgusting attack. It is unbelievable and so sad that these acts are still happening; let’s show those people that in moments like this, we all come together,” Barren said on the fundraiser page.

Aaron spoke to NCA Newswire about the attack, stating that he was scared to share his story after receiving death threats online. Since the attack, Aaron has been unable to breathe properly with nostrils that are “blocked all the time” and has difficulty falling asleep as he has anxiety from the assault which has stayed with him.

“No one should be a victim of a hate crime,” Bareno said, while urging the community to come forward with any information that might help the police with their investigations.

NSW Police are still investigating and urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

