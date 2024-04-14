Gold Coast Launches A Canvas of Queens – A Drag Art Odyssey with Anita Nevar

Gold Coast Rainbow Communities have announced their partnership with celebrity artist Anita Nevar to launch A Canvas of Queens – A Drag Art Odyssey.

The project will feature of both a unique art exhibition and a social impact documentary.

It is one of many events and projects launched by the organisation since their inception on the Gold Coast.

Canvas of Queens – A Drag Art Odyssey

Gold Coast Rainbow Communities have announced their excitement to be partnering artist Anita Never to launch this fantastic and unique new art project on the Gold Coast.

Billed as both an art exhibition and documentary it will follow Anita as she creates exciting artworks of drag artists from the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the United States.

The final project ‘Canvas of Queens – a drag art odyssey’ will debut its first showcase in July this year at RuPaul’s Drag Con in LA.

“It will amplify LGBTIQAP+ community voices and showcase the power and beauty of drag as an art form as Anita shares the personal journeys, struggles and triumphs of the iconic drag queens featured” GC Rainbow Communities said in a statement.

Danni Zuvela, Co-Director of Gold Coast Rainbow Communities and Gold Coast Pride Festival shared her excitement about the project with Anita Nevar.

“Anita and her documentary team are all QLD-based and will be at Gold Coast Pride Fair Day on 1 June 2024 to capture our wonderful community event” she said.

“There will be a spotlight on our reigning Drag Pageant winner Eva Mendoza and her journey from contestant in 2023 to judge and headliner performer in 2024″ she went on to explain.

“Through this partnership, Gold Coast Pride Festival will be featured in Anita’s international documentary and Gold Coast Pride will be actively supported through her fundraising efforts. These are wonderful contributions to our mission of raising awareness and creating community.”

Anita Nevar “We believe in the power of storytelling to create social change”

Celebrity artist Anita Nevar is known for her fearless and expressive approach to art, which delves into themes of sexuality and identity.

Growing up in a doomsday cult, she experienced sexual repression and domestic violence, which fuelled her desire to break free from societal constraints.

Her art challenges oppressive forces and encourages others to conquer fear and shame.

“We believe in the power of storytelling to create social change, and our mission is to open conversations about this vibrant art form and the positive impact of drag culture” she stated.

Nevar’s work celebrates diverse sexualities and gender identities with a risqué and rapturous style, creating spaces of acceptance and empowerment.

Her pieces have been featured internationally, including at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sexpo Sexuality and Lifestyle Expo.

As an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and lover of the queer arts, her art exudes pride and acceptance, resonating with audiences worldwide and she is incredibly proud to be working with the Gold Coast community.

“We are building partnerships with LGBTIQAP+ charities and allies to boost the impact of the project while strengthening community.”

“By joining forces through awareness campaigns and raising funds, we will use our reach to highlight the crucial work of charities like Gold Coast Rainbow Communities, expanding their circle of support and drawing attention to vital issues among a broader audience.”

Gold Coast Pride Fair Day will take place on June 1, 2024.

For more information head to the Gold Coast Rainbow Communities website.

You can follow the progress of the project on Anita’s website www.anitanevar.com/art- exhibitions