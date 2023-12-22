Gold Coast Pride Festival Drag Queen Pageant Returns For 2024

Gold Coast Pride Festival has announced the return of their hugely successful Drag Queen Pride Pageant for 2024 with the festival now seeking applicants for the 2024 contest.

The 2023 pageant saw twelve talented queens slay their way through the competition with the talented Eva Mendoza taking the crown. Aurora Arsenic, Ariella Rose and Señora Patrizia Fella Bella taking out the runner-up and people’s choice awards.

Compete head-to-head in a battle for the crown

Taking place across several heats in the lead up to the grand finale at the Gold Coast Pride Festival Fair Day aspiring queens will compete head-to-head in a battle for the crown as they showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent on stages across the Gold Coast.

“Expect jaw-dropping performances, mesmerizing glamour, and the fiercest displays of showmanship as these queens battle it out for supremacy under the glittering lights.”

Event will culminate on the Fair Day Main Stage

As well as the coveted title, Gold Coast Pride Festival promises a slew of rewards for the queen that manages to beat their fierce competition and walk away with the crown on June 1, 2024.

The event will culminate on the Fair Day Main Stage at Macintosh Island Park in Surfers Paradise where the Gold Coast community will come together to celebrate a day of fabulousness in the sun with live entertainment and market stalls.

The event will be preceded by the annual Pride Beach Parade along Narrow Neck in Surfers Paradise and will of course be followed by a fabulous after party full of glitz and glamour.

‘A day that embodies love, acceptance, and the beautiful spectrum of diversity’

Director of Gold Coast Rainbow Communities Vince Siciliani is excited for the return of the event.

“Danni and I are absolutely thrilled to bring back the Annual Gold Coast Pride Festival to our amazing community,” he tells Star Observer.

“It’s a day that embodies love, acceptance, and the beautiful spectrum of diversity within our Rainbow Communities. Gold Coast Pride Festival is open to everyone, free of charge! So gather your friends, family, and loved ones, and come be a part of this incredible celebration. Let’s kick off Pride Month with a bang and spread love and acceptance throughout the Gold Coast!”

More information about the Gold Coast Pride Festival and the Drag Queen Pageant can be found on their website at www.gcrainbowcommunities.com