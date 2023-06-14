Gold Coast LGBT Bar Set To Close After One Last Hurrah

National News News
Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
June 14, 2023
Gold Coast LGBT Bar Set To Close After One Last Hurrah
Image: Chameleon Bar. Image: Facebook

The beloved LGBTQI venue Chameleon Lounge Bar and Restaurant on the Gold Coast has announced that it will be closing its doors permanently later this month.

The Chameleon made the sad announcement on social media, stating plans to throw “one last party” on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Albert Avenue location.

Come and join us for one last party as Chameleon celebrates the life of a safe space on the GC for the LGBTQIA+ community,” the Chameleon wrote on their Eventbrite description.

So let’s celebrate what Chameleon has been able to achieve in the last 2 years.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chameleon Bar & Restaurant (@the_chameleon_bar)

Advertisements

Epic Send Off

The Chameleon promises a fun night out, with drag performances and DJs, along with games, shows and a wild night. Admission tickets also include “all you can eat until you are full or until we run out.”

Headlining the party will be the talented and beautiful queens of drag, Lexa Pro, Gina Vanderpump and Miss Veeta, helping to give the venue one last hurrah and epic send-off.

Along with the last party, locals can enjoy one last Drag Bingo on Friday 23rd June with Roxy Harte and Carmen Taykett dropping the balls for the final time.

Tickets to the farewell party for the Chameleon are selling fast, so be sure to grab yours before it’s too late!

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Lesbian Teenager Killed In Israel In Alleged Hate Crime 
June 14, 2023 | Christine Lai

Lesbian Teenager Killed In Israel In Alleged Hate Crime 
International News
Opening Up Conversations Around Sex Education In Australian Schools
June 14, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Opening Up Conversations Around Sex Education In Australian Schools
National News News
Priest’s Grindr Date Revelations Rock Greek Orthodox Church In Australia
June 13, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Priest’s Grindr Date Revelations Rock Greek Orthodox Church In Australia
National News News Victorian News
Former Rugby Player Sam Scott-Young Slammed Over Anti-Gay Slur
June 13, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Former Rugby Player Sam Scott-Young Slammed Over Anti-Gay Slur
National News News
Universal Hotels Purchases Iconic Sydney Gay Venue Imperial Hotel For $20 Million
June 12, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Universal Hotels Purchases Iconic Sydney Gay Venue Imperial Hotel For $20 Million
New South Wales News News
The Age Sacks Columnist Julie Szego Over Trans Article Controversy
June 12, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

The Age Sacks Columnist Julie Szego Over Trans Article Controversy
News Victorian News