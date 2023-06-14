Gold Coast LGBT Bar Set To Close After One Last Hurrah

The beloved LGBTQI venue Chameleon Lounge Bar and Restaurant on the Gold Coast has announced that it will be closing its doors permanently later this month.

The Chameleon made the sad announcement on social media, stating plans to throw “one last party” on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Albert Avenue location.

“Come and join us for one last party as Chameleon celebrates the life of a safe space on the GC for the LGBTQIA+ community,” the Chameleon wrote on their Eventbrite description.

“So let’s celebrate what Chameleon has been able to achieve in the last 2 years.”

Epic Send Off

The Chameleon promises a fun night out, with drag performances and DJs, along with games, shows and a wild night. Admission tickets also include “all you can eat until you are full or until we run out.”

Headlining the party will be the talented and beautiful queens of drag, Lexa Pro, Gina Vanderpump and Miss Veeta, helping to give the venue one last hurrah and epic send-off.

Along with the last party, locals can enjoy one last Drag Bingo on Friday 23rd June with Roxy Harte and Carmen Taykett dropping the balls for the final time.

Tickets to the farewell party for the Chameleon are selling fast, so be sure to grab yours before it’s too late!