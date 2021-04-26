—

An upcoming Amazon Prime movie has cast British singer Harry Styles as a bisexual policeman, and news has trickled in that things are heating up on the sets of the film that has just started filming in Brighton, United Kingdom.

The Watermelon Sugar star is said to be a part of two sex scenes opposite his co-star David Dawson in the film My Policeman.

The movie is based on a 2012 novel of the same name by British author, Bethan Roberts. Set in 1950s, when homosexuality was illegal in the UK, the novel explores the life of a policeman Tom Burgess who gets married to Marion, a schoolteacher. However, Tom falls for a museum curator Patrick Hazelwood and the two of them are caught in a torrid love affair.

‘Realistic Gay Sex Scenes To be Filmed’

Harry is set to play the role of officer Tom Burgess, whereas The Crown star Emma Corin will play the role of Marion and David Dawson will play Patrick.

“Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible. The plan is to shoot two romps between Harry and David, then another scene where Harry is naked on his own. Not much is going to be left to the imagination,” said one movie insider told The Sun.

He also added that Harry is thrilled to play such a challenging role, even though the act is daunting. “He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him and challenge what people think about him-and this film will really do that.”

Considering that this is the first steamy scene Harry Styles is set to shoot for in a film we are sure there are many fans that are waiting to see the film that is yet to have a release date.

Harry Styles on gender fluidity

Harry Styles has evolved from a sensational One Direction singer to a solo musician and actor who firmly stands against gender constraints. The 2020 Vogue cover of him in a dress made him the first solo man to be featured on the cover. In an interview with L’Official, Harry spoke about his expression of masculinity without limiting himself.

“I think there’s so much masculinity in being vulnerable and allowing yourself to be feminine, and I’m very comfortable with that,” he said. “Growing up you don’t even know what those things mean. You have this idea of what being masculine is and as you grow up and experience more of the world, you become more comfortable with who you are.”

As a major pop-culture icon, Harry Styles has certainly made an impact on peoples’ notions of gender and sexuality.

In a 2019 interview, Harry addressed questions about the sexual ambiguity that he portrays. “Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No… in terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality’s something that’s fun. Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that.”