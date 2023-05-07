India Willoughby Under Police Protection Due To Receiving A Death Threat

Trans British TV personality India Willoughby has said that she is currently under the protection of the Counter Terrorism Unit after receiving a “credible death threat.”

The 57-year-old revealed in February that she had received a death threat that targeted her for being trans. It’s alleged that the threat came from the neo-Nazi National Action group, a group labelled as a terrorist organisation by the UK government.

At the time when the threat was received, Metropolitan Police stated that it was “taking this matter seriously” and an investigation was launched.

Since being under the protection of the Counter Terrorism Unit, Willoughby has been careful about posting images on social media as they could reveal where is or has been.

“I can’t use social media like an ordinary person,” she told PinkNews.

Willoughby first revealed the police protection when she commented on a Twitter post about the attacks on trans business executive, Bobbi Pickard.

“I’m currently under the protection of the Counter Terrorism Unit due to a credible death threat. Ridiculous,” she wrote.

I’m currently under the protection of the Counter Terrorism Unit due to a credible death threat. Ridiculous. There is so much hate directed at the trans community – and it stems from the Gov and Brit media (not itv) . — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) May 2, 2023

And while she is exercising caution on social media, she’s also revealed that the smallest of comments made has transphobes leaving nasty messages.

“I can’t even go on social media anymore and say ‘Wasn’t that a great film?’ or ‘I really recommend this book’, with[out] 100 comments on my feed calling me a pedophile or a groomer or a man,” she said, as reported by PinkNews.

“It’s instantaneous and suffocating.”