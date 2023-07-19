Indigenous Voice No Campaign Pins Hopes On Sydney Communities Who Voted Against Gay Marriages

Nyunggai Warren Mundine, leader of the Recognise a Better Way group in the referendum on the Indigenous voice to parliament, revealed that the no campaign is focusing its efforts on reaching out to those who voted against the 2017 marriage equality national vote.

The Guardian reported Mundine saying that the ‘no’ campaign was ” choosing the mosques, Hindu communities and temples and the like.”

The ‘No’ is hoping that the religious and conservative communities in Sydney who voted against marriage equality at the 2017 referendum, will be receptive and oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

No Campaign Has Links To Conservative Religious Groups

Mundine claimed that he had voted in favour of same-sex marriages. “Even though I was a yes voter for same-sex marriage, we saw the polling from the plebiscite. In Western Sydney, it was 70% against because of their religious beliefs and conservatism, and so we’re going to sit down and have a chat to (those communities),” Mundine said.

Last week a Guardian investigation revealed “deep links to a number of conservative Christian organisations and consultancies”. The investigation unravelled links between the Indigenous Voice No campaign and organisations that were part of the failed marriage equality no campaign in 2017.

According to The Guardian, its investigation revealed that companies behind the no campaign were also involved in Evangelical Christian campaigning.

QTOPIA Backs Yes Campaign

Earlier this month, Sydney’s LGBTQI museum QTOPIA announced its support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the Yes campaign.

“Through the Marriage-Equality Postal Survey, the LGBTQIA+ community lived the stress of having its identity put to a public vote. The challenges went far beyond the angst of the final decision. The experience of the 2017 survey was intensely challenging for members of the LGBTIQA+ community and its allies,” said QTOPIA CEO Greg Fisher.

“Given this, we are incredibly sympathetic toward those who have had their culture taken away. A vote should not determine identity and we stand with the YES23 campaign to ensure that all people are recognised,” Fisher added.













