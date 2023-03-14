Aussie Actress Adelaide Kane Debuts Girlfriend At Oscars After-Party

Australian actress Adelaide Kane debuted her girlfriend at the Oscars on Tuesday, sharing a kiss with her new partner at an Oscars after-party.

The former Neighbours star was with her girlfriend at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation fundraiser. The couple were seen sharing a kiss on the dancefloor.

Kane posted photos and a video to Instagram from the evening, with the caption reading “S’living, fit pics to come”. In the post, she didn’t tag her partner, leaving fans curious about the unnamed woman attending the party with her.

New Girlfriend?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adelaide Kane (@adelaidekane)

The Greys Anatomy star shared a video of her cosying up to her partner on the dance floor and a photo capturing the both of them smiling at one another while the disco ball shone on them.

Advertisements

Kane’s fans flooded the comments section, asking who the blonde woman was, with some comparing her to Kane’s previous ex-partner, Dutch model Marthe Woertman.

One user asked, “New girlfriend? Y’all look amazing!”, while some others were surprised about her sexuality, “I never knew she was bi, makes my girl crush even bigger lol. Reign was forever ago how has she not aged though?! Could totally see her in a new vampire show set in the 1800s”

Coming Out As Bisexual

Kane publicly came out as bisexual in 2021 on her TikTok account with the caption reading, “this has been sitting in my drafts for weeks”.

In the video, the words “me super nervous to come out publicly as bisexual to the people in my life & social media” are on the screen while Michael Buble’s song “Haven’t Met You Yet” plays in the background. The video continues with a cut to Kane walking into the frame to represent her friends, family, the TikTok algorithm and her Twitch chat, and she lip-syncs along to the lyrics “I’m not surprised”.

A Twitter user described the actress’ coming out as bisexual is a “massive win for the gays“. Another fan posted to Twitter, writing at the time “adelaide kane is bisexual, i guess we never lose”.

The Reign actress went public with her ex-girlfriend Marthe Woertman in April 2021 and the pair reportedly broke up last year.