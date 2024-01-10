France Gets First Out Gay PM Gabriel Attal

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Gabriel Attal as the country’s new Prime Minister, with the 34-year-old becoming France’s youngest and first out gay head of government.

An Ipsos poll in December 2023 reported that Attal was the most popular politician in France, with an approval rating of around 40 per cent.

“Thank you Mr President for your trust. I appreciate the honour given to me to be appointed Prime Minister,” Attal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He laid out his plans as PM: “Keep control of our destiny, unleash French potential and rearm our country. At work, with strength, humility and without taboos in the service of the French.”

Attal, who was Macron’s Education Minister, said that in the past few months he had “devoted all my energy to giving hope to the French by working to restore our schools. I take this cause with me here to Matignon. It’s the mother of all battles. It will be one of the absolute priorities of my action at the head of the Government.”

Macaron, who forced out Attal’s predecessor Elisabeth Borne, welcomed the new PM. “I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the rearmament and regeneration project that I announced. In fidelity to the spirit of 2017: surpassing and audacity. In the service of the Nation and the French.” Macaron posted on X.

Voice Against Bullying

Attal political career began when he was part of the 2008 youth protests in France. He first entered the French National Assembly in June 2018 and was soon appointed to the cabinet, as France’s youngest minister.

Attal was outed without consent by his former classmate, political activist and Julian Assange’s former lawyer, Juan Branco in 2018. Attal was in a civil union with European Parliament member Stéphane Séjourné, but the relationship has reportedly ended, though neither have confirmed the breakup.

In a TV interview, Attal spoke about being subjected to bullying. Attal has been subjected to homophobic and anti-Semitic abuse on social media. As a Minister, Attal signed two decrees to toughen laws against bullying in school and online.





