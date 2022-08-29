—

American singer Jonathan Knight recently revealed that he had quietly married his longtime partner, Harley Rodriguez. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET), the New Kids On The Block singer said he and his partner had tied the knot privately during the pandemic.

The pair have yet to celebrate the nuptials with friends and family, however, the singer has confirmed that “it’s coming.”

Wedding On The Farm

“We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn,” he said.

“We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped.”

Farmhouse Fixer Returns

His marriage isn’t the only thing the singer is celebrating. Knight announced the return of his HGTV show called Farmhouse Fixer. Based in Massachusetts where the pair live, the show has Knight working with designer Kristina Crestin as they renovate farmhouse-style homes.

Knight happily shares his passion for fixing up homes on social media.

“I would post on Instagram pictures of projects I did, and fans would always ask me, ‘what is your other job besides the New Kids?’ and I just think it’s so great to be able to showcase what I do, and people can watch,” he said to ET.





