LGBT Youth Experience Poorer Mental Health, US Survey Finds

The 2023 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ Young People found rates for young queer people considering or attempting suicide are still high. Furthermore, access to mental health support for youth who wanted help but were unable to, continues to be a challenge.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses suicide, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Conducted by the Trevor Project the survey reveals “41% of LGBTQI young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.”

While this is a decrease from the 45% in the 2022 survey, rates have not been seen below 40% since 2019.

Transgendered and Non-binary individuals were at higher rates than their cis-gendered peers. Additionally, people of colour especially from Indigenous, middle eastern/North African, and multiracial backgrounds were at notably higher rates of attempt.

Anti-LGBTQI Policies

LGBTQ youth aged between 13-17 have seen higher considerations for suicide and experiencing higher rates of poor mental health, with 70% experiencing symptoms of anxiety and 57% experiencing symptoms of depression.

Nearly one in three people surveyed revealed that their poor mental health was due to anti-LGBTQI policies which have been put in place in many states in the US. Local and state bills such as the controversial ‘Don’t say gay’ bills which ban the discussion of LGBTQ people have affected nearly two in three LGBTQI youths.

More than 55% of surveyed people who wanted access to mental health care were unable to receive any, a slight improvement from 60% from last year.

Within their report, the Trevor Projects says their research highlights the importance of creating safe and affirming spaces, respecting pronouns, and providing further information for people regarding LGBTQI topics.

“Despite the prevalence of unique challenges, barriers to care, and relentless political attacks, LGBTQI young people remain hopeful and resilient,” says the Trevor Project.

The survey included 28,000 participants aged between 13-24 with various ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities.

