London Trans Pride March Sees Record Attendance

Over 55,000 people attended the 6th London Trans Pride march on Saturday July 27, making it one of the biggest trans pride marches in the world.

The march, which celebrated trans and gender-diverse people, started at 2pm London time and made its way through the streets of the English capital city with an incredible show of power and solidarity.

A number of famous faces could be spotted in the crowd, such as Drag Race UK star Bimini, YouTuber and actress Abigail Thorn and artist Daniel Lismore. Doctor Who and Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney was also in attendance and addressed the huge crowd, along with other speakers like Trans+ Solidarity Alliance’s Jude Guaitamacchi.

Elsewhere in London, a Tommy Robinson pro-fascism rally was also happening on the same day. Though the number of UK media headlines about the fascist gathering scarcely even mentioned the Trans+ rally, the number of attendees at the Trans+ rally were actually close to triple that of the Robinson rally.

In a statement, one of London Trans+ Pride’s founding members Lewis G. Burton said the following: “London Trans+ Pride 2024 was the biggest one to date! This show of solidarity with the trans+ community yesterday was so powerful and poignant – in a time when we need the public’s show of support now more than ever.”

“We have confirmation that 55,000-60,000+ people were in attendance at its highest point, meaning that this made London Trans+ Pride the biggest trans pride march in the world right now,” they continued. “Often at times due to vitriol and bigotry inflated by the UK media that our community faces we often feel like we live in a country where we are not loved and respected.

“Yesterday was a beautiful reminder to not only the glorious trans+ community but to London, the new Labour government and the rest of the world that trans+ people are loved and this love is a huge majority.”