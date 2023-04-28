Montana Republicans Punish Trans Lawmaker Zooey Zephyr, Barred From House Floor 

Montana Republicans barred transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from the House floor, to “discipline” her for rebuking colleagues over their support for a ban on gender-affirming care for children.

Zephyr was banned from the House floor for the remainder of the 2023 session, including any discussion of proposals and amendments under consideration in the full House. However, Zephyr will retain her right to vote on a remote basis.

The first-term Democrat from Missoula and Montana’s first transgender lawmaker was blocked from participating in a discussion on a bill that aimed to outlaw gender-affirming treatment for minors.

According to Associated Press, Zephyr’s punishment marks the first time in almost half a century that Montana lawmakers have sought disciplinary action against one of their own.

Republicans Silence Zooey Zephyr

Though they initially tried to have me removed from the public seating area, I am here working on behalf of my constituents as best I can given the undemocratic circumstances. I'm talking to legislators, listening to debate, voting on bills, and fighting for democracy. pic.twitter.com/Ea8y7a48LC — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) April 27, 2023

Last week, Zephyr criticised her Republican colleagues by warning them that they would have “blood on their hands” if they prohibited gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

Republican leaders in the Montana legislature prevented her from participating in the debate for a second consecutive week, while Zephyr’s supporters interrupted House proceedings and chanted, “Let her speak!”. Seven of Zephyr’s constituents involved in the staged protest were arrested.

“For the third consecutive day, I have been denied the opportunity to represent my constituents in the Montana legislature and speak on their behalf,” Zephyr said in a statement Monday night.

“When my constituents and community members witnessed my microphone being disabled, they courageously came forward to defend their democratic right to be heard — and some were arrested in the process. I stood by them in solidarity and will continue to do so. As an elected representative, I am devoted to supporting those who speak in defence of democracy, as it is my duty to ensure their voices are heard and respected.”

Undemocratic Decision

"Its not enough for them to get the harmful bills through. When someone stands up and calls out their bills for the harm they cause, for the deaths they cause, they want silence. And we will not be complicit in our eradication." Rep. Zephyr responds.pic.twitter.com/cdpsKkfi45 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) April 25, 2023

Zephyr released a statement on the Montana GOP’s “undemocratic decision” to ban her from the debate on the House floor on Wednesday, describing her removal from the floor for the remainder of the legislative session as a “disturbing affront to democracy”.

“In recent months, the legislature has launched a relentless assault on the LGBTQI community, introducing bills that aim to undermine our art forms, our literature, our history, and our healthcare. As I confronted the ban on gender-affirming care and exposed the grievous harm these bills inflict, I held those responsible to account. Subsequently, Speaker Regier denied me the right to be heard on any bill moving forward,” she wrote.

Following Zephyr’s initial remarks, several Republican lawmakers repeatedly misgendered her. A letter signed by 21 members from the Montana Freedom Caucus last week demanded her censure and accused her of “trying to shame the Montana legislative body” and “using inappropriate and uncalled-for language during a floor debate”. The caucus also deliberately misgendered Zephyr in a Tweet which posted the letter online.

Committed To The Community

Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr told lawmakers they would have “blood on their hands” if they banned gender-affirming medical care. Republicans have refused to let the transgender lawmaker speak on the chamber floor until she apologizes for her remarks. https://t.co/ei8sBvd2bz pic.twitter.com/jB8wsOHKWj — The Associated Press (@AP) April 22, 2023

This incident follows the recent expulsion of two Black Tennessee state representatives, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson, for participating in a gun control protest after a school shooting.

Following their expulsion, their county commissions voted to reinstate them. Zephyr told Associated Press that it was likely Republican leaders were aware that had they expelled her, this would have triggered a similar sequence of events.

Zephyr asserted that the House speaker’s refusal to acknowledge her and her supporters was “driving a nail into the coffin of democracy”.

She added that despite the decision to silence her ability to partake in debate, she would remain committed to the community, “I will continue to make the difficult moral choices necessary to stand up for the people who entrusted me with their representation. My gratitude for those who spoke out on these principles is boundless, and I pledge to always stand up for them, and to tirelessly advocate for democracy in the state of Montana”.