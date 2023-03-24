World Athletics Bans Trans Women Athletes From Competing In Elite Competitions

World Athletics has banned transgender women athletes who have been through male puberty from competing in elite female category competitions from March 31, 2023.

The apex governing body also changed its regulations with regard to athletes who have Differences of Sexual Development (DSD), and will now require them to reduce their “testosterone levels below a limit of 2.5 nmol/L for a minimum of 24 months to compete internationally in the female category in any event.” Earlier this applied only to 400 metres to one-mile competitions.

According to World Athletics (WA), there are currently no trans women athletes competing internationally in athletics.

The change in DSD regulations will however impact athletes, including, Caster Semenya (two-time Olympic 800 metres gold medalist), Christine Mboma (2020 Olympics 200 metres silver medalist) and Francine Niyonsaba (2016 Olympics 800 metres silver medalist).

This follows a ban last year by World swimming’s governing body banning trans women swimmers after it changed its inclusion guidelines to only allow swimmers who had transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s competitions.

Maintaining Fairness For Female Athletes, Says WA

World Athletics justified the ban on trans women athletes saying “it had decided to prioritise fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion”.

“Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

“We will be guided in this by the science around physical performance and male advantage which will inevitably develop over the coming years. As more evidence becomes available, we will review our position, but we believe the integrity of the female category in athletics is paramount.”

Working Group To Consider Trans Inclusion

World Athletics said that the ban was not permanent and it will set up a working group that will have 12 months to consider the issue of trans inclusion in sports.

“This Working Group will include an independent chair, up to three Council Members, two athletes from the Athletes’ Commission, a transgender athlete, three representatives of the Member Federations and representatives of the World Athletics Health and Science Department,” WA said.

“Its remit will be to consult specifically with transgender athletes to seek their views on competing in athletics; to review and/or commission additional research where there is currently limited research and to put forward recommendations to Council,” WA added.

Disappointed, Says LGBTQI Groups

LGBTQI advocacy groups said they were disappointed with the ban. “It is so disappointing to see World Athletics announce a unilateral ban on trans women in track and field events,” said UK-based LGBTQI rights group Stonewall.

“Their own statement recognises that there are no trans women competing at an international level and that they have no specific evidence to justify the ban. We stand with trans people who now have the door closed on their chance to compete in athletic sports at an international level,” said Stonewall.

Athlete Ally, a US-based LGBTQI athletic advocacy group said that the ban was discriminatory.

“We are beyond devastated to see World Athletics succumbing to political pressure instead of core principles of inclusion, fairness and non-discrimination for transgender athletes and athletes with intersex traits,” Hudson Taylor, Founder and Executive Director of Athlete Ally said in a statement.

“The guidelines announced today go against inclusive guidelines from the International Olympic Committee as well as extensive research showing that transgender women do not have an inherent advantage in sport.”

Chris Mosier, two-time National Champion and Team USA multi-sport athlete said that the “decision to ban all transgender women and place harsh restrictions on athletes with intersex traits does not protect the integrity of women’s sports and only further policing of women’s bodies”.

