American actress and writer Jamie Lee Curtis, best known for her roles in Freaky Friday, Halloween, a Fish Called Wanda and Knives Out, has revealed in an interview published in latest issue of AARP Magazine that her 25 year old daughter Ruby, is an out and proud transgender person.

The interview detailed how Curtis describes her life as a being in a constant state of “metamorphosis,” going on to speak of the importance of letting go of “old ideas” and embracing change.

With that, the 62-year-old actress told AARP Magazine that she and her husband of 37 years, Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”.

Ruby who is currently a computer gaming editor, as was revealed by Curtis, will marry her fiancé next year. “She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate,” Curtis said in the interview.

Driving home the importance of having a supportive family, Curtis described her own childhood as ‘tumultuous’, with her parents divorcing when she was just three years old, Curtis was subsequently raised by her mother and her fourth husband.

“There is nothing harder than being a child,” Curtis told AARP Magazine, “I am a product of a lot of divorces… It is what it is, but I think, as a result, I have always had a feeling for vulnerable children.”

Ruby’s sister Arnie Guest currently works as a dance instructor and team director at the MNR dance factory in Los Angeles. Curtis and Guest had adopted Ruby and Arnie.

‘Motherhood Changed My Life’

Curtis described in the interview how motherhood had changed her life forever and that when she started acting, she never assumed she would have a child. Curtis told AARP Magazine, that after she became a mother, she made all her decisions while keeping her children in mind and also choosing her acting roles with greater consideration.

With the Hollywood power couple having been married since 1984, Curtis said that on the couple’s 35th wedding anniversary she wrote Guest a song with a chorus that repeats, “I feel safe when I drive up and see that you are home.”

“That’s the long marriage. It’s the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I’m not alone, and that he’s here.” Curtis added.

With nothing off limits in the interview with AARP Magazine, Curtis also opened up about her battles with addiction, having been sober now for 22 years celebrating the milestone in February via an Instagram post, Curtis told AARP that had she not entered recovery in 1999, she would be “dead for sure.”

Adding that sobriety has brought her a community that she desperately wanted and a new identity that she describes as “just a sober person — flawed, contradictory, broken and redeemed.”

Curtis will next appear in the upcoming releases from the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.