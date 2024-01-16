Jennifer Coolidge Wins Emmy, Thanks The ‘Evil Gays’

Actor Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy for her performance as Tanya McQuoid in season two of The White Lotus.

Coolidge was awarded the first award of the night, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

“I have to put this down. I still don’t have the strength, she said to laughter as she accepted and then put her Emmy on the floor beside her.

‘I want to thank all the evil gays’

Starting her acceptance speech, Coolidge, aware of her time limit, said, “I got the hook last year I talked too long– this giant hook comes out and takes you away. So I’m going to be so fast.”

Thanking The White Lotus creator Mike White, she said, “Thank you for this new part, giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character – and he says I’m definitely dead. So I’m going along with it.”

She continued, “I want to thank all the evil gays,” a reference to the series, which drew laughter.

As she was being played off by the orchestra, she concluded with some advice, “I had a little dream, in my little town, and everyone said it was impractical and far-fetched, but it did happen after all. So don’t give up on your dreams.”

#TheWhiteLotus star Jennifer Coolidge thanks "all the evil gays" during her acceptance speech for winning Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/nxTPEHUBCJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Won Emmy For Season One

In 2023, Coolidge also won an Emmy for her role in season one of the show.

While the first season of The White Lotus was set at a Hawaiian hotel, season two takes us to a sister resort located in Sicily.

Along with Coolidge, season two of the dark comedy series also starred F. Murray Abraham (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type), Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody), Theo James (The Time Traveler’s Wife), and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation).

The White Lotus is currently available on Binge.