John Oliver, host of the satirical TV news show Last Week Tonight, has gone viral for a pro-trans speech he made during his October 16 show.
During the segment, Oliver discussed the fight for trans rights, with a focus on how conservatives have “truly lost their minds” about it.
The host of the Emmy-winning series started by stating that over 100 anti-trans bills have been introduced in states across the United States, with 12 states signing them into law.
Total Horseshit
Oliver went on to talk about the tactic used by conservatives to explain the rise in kids identifying as trans as “due to social contagion” or a “rapid onset gender dysphoria,” which Oliver said is, “total horseshit.”
Oliver then pointed out that “there is ample evidence of gender variance throughout human history and as far back as historians have found evidence of trans people, they found trans children.
Who The Fuck Are They Hurting?
“And, to the extent that some young people are just exploring their gender identity, how exactly is that a bad thing? Who the fuck are they hurting?
“Watching the conversation around this, it is hard not to feel like, to the extent that there is any social contagion here, it is among adults who have whipped themselves into such a frenzy that they can find themselves repeating some humiliating nonsense.”
