Journalist Slammed Over ‘Gay’ Question To Moroccan Captain

A journalist has been slammed after asking Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak if there were any gay players in the team at the Women’s World Cup.

The question reportedly came from a BBC World Service reporter at a press conference, but fellow sports journalists criticised it as “unethical”.

There are around 87 out LGBTQI players at the ongoing Women’s World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand, including eight out gay team captains.

Morocco, which became the first Arab nation to participate in the Women’s World Cup, does not have any out gay players. Homosexuality is illegal in Morocco and is punishable with prison terms ranging from three to five years and a fine of 1,200 dirhams ($184 AUD).

Unethical Question

On Sunday, at the press conference, the reporter asked Chebbak, “We know that gay marriage is illegal, are there any gay players in the team, and what’s it like for them?”

The FIFA Moderator intervened and said the players were at the press conference to discuss the match and not politics.

Tasmanian journalist Molly Appleton criticised the question directed at the Moroccan captain. “People who ask why do you need diversity in journalism – this is your answer. So unethical, harmful questions like this aren’t asked,” Appleton posted on Twitter.

‘Things Got A Little Tense’

Steph Yang, a reporter for The Athletic said things got a “little tense” at the press conference. “One reporter here asked directly if there are gay players on the Moroccan squad, given same-sex relationships are illegal in Morocco. From a harm reduction perspective, this is not an appropriate question for a player and would have endangered the players themselves,” said Yang.

“We are obviously going to talk about the intersection of politics and sports at this World Cup, and it’s vital to do so. But we should take care that our questions don’t cause further harm to those impacted by those very politics,” said Yang.

One Twitter user commented: “That question wouldn’t be asked at the men’s world cup, so why at the women’s?”

‘Completely Out Of Line’

CBC’s sports journalist Shireen Ahmed, who was at the press conference, tweeted that the reporter was “completely out of line.”

“Harm reduction matters and posing the question to the captain or coach was unnecessary. The question was waved off by a FIFA media officer moderating but it shouldn’t have been asked,” said Ahmed.

“Asking a player about her teammates and whether they are gay and how it affects them when you know it is not permissible is bizarre and out of line. The captain can not out players nor comment on policy bc it could be dangerous for them, too. The question also reeks of privilege from a journo who should know better. I told him that – emphatically,” Ahmed added.





