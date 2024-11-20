June Marie Bennett, Who Played Iconic Barmaid ‘Shirl’ in Priscilla, Has Sadly Passed Away

June Marie Bennett — a Broken Hill celebrity, longtime LGBTQIA+ advocate and icon, and a sparkling Australian entertainer — has sadly passed away.

Bennett become a local and national celebrity and an Australian gay icon due to her iconic performance as hard-drinking butch barmaid Shirl in 1994 queer classic, The Adventures Of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert. Bennett reportedly had “no idea what she was in for when she signed up to be an extra in the film”, but managed to steal the scene completely as Shirl, and quickly become etched into our community history as a queer icon through her small role.

Daughter Paula posted the notice of Bennett’s passing on Facebook, saying,

“Letting you all know my beautiful Mum, June Marie Bennett passed away with me holding her hand singing her the “Long Time Sun” prayer 🙏 earlier this morning at the Broken Hill hospital…

“June is flying high and has become our next Angel. She has requested bright colours to be worn at her funeral, particularly yellow and sunflowers. She wants her event in her honour aptly named: “Let ME Entertain You”, the heavens are most certainly partying tonight!”

Tributes roll for June Marie Bennett, our community’s beloved ‘Shirl’

Since the notice of her passing, tributes for Bennett have rolled in — particularly from members of the LGBTQIA+ community, who wanted to share their memories of Bennett, and her impact on our community as Shirl and as a staunch ally.

Drag icon Dolly Diamond shared that her Bennett had sent her messages of encouragement over the years, and that she was “one of life’s characters”.

June Marie Bennett ❤️ Definitely one of life’s characters and absolutely loved all the attention she got and deserved.

I got a few messages of encouragement over the years and enjoyed sending her the same, she had a very caring nature. Love & respect to her friend’s & family. pic.twitter.com/gPUl0lR4S7 — Dolly Diamond (@_DollyDiamond) November 19, 2024

Kirsti Miller shared that in real life, June was in fact very ‘girly’ and the polar opposite of Shirl. Miller also shared that June was a big supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and gender-diverse people, and “loved drag queens and trans girls like me”.

June in real life was a polar opposite to Shirl. She was a girl ly girl and she loved drag queens and trans girls like me. Devastated ❤️❤️@TheGuyPearce pic.twitter.com/P3YhtVm2QM — .. (@KirstiMiller30) November 19, 2024

The Broken Heel Festival, in which Bennett had enthusiastically participated throughout the years, shared an emotional goodbye.

“We are saddened to write of the passing of our dear friend June Marie Bennett aka Shirl. For anyone who seized the opportunity to meet June over the years at the festival know what a vivacious, caring and colourful person she was – who loved to entertain.

“Her accidental movie star career as ‘Shirl’ in Priscilla Queen of the Desert was (the most under dressed you would ever see her!) ..and only a small petal of the sunflower that was June Marie.

“Her tireless enthusiasm to bring smiles and joy to her community was part of her nature.

“We will remember the twinkle in her eye when we described our idea to build a giant statue of her and dedicate our Mardi Gras float with dozens of Shirls in white singlets dancing down Oxford Street spreading a message of welcoming acceptance.

“I’m sorry we never fulfilled your dream to suspend you from the main stage and shoot fireworks from your wrists as you sang to the audience – we are sure you are shooting a colourful stream of stars now…

“So please drink a toast in honour of this lovely lady.”

Vale, June ❤️