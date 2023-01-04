—

German pop sensation and songwriter Kim Petras will be joining the lineup for Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert, Rainbow Republic.

Taking place at the Domain on March 5, and hosted by G Flip and Keiynan Lonsdale, Rainbow Republic is a seven-hour event extravaganza of queer live music, DJs and performances that concludes the WorldPride season.

‘Excited To See My Australian Fans’

Petras will also be joined by Muna, as well as Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne.

Talking about joining the Rainbow Republic lineup, Petras said, “I’m so happy to be back in Sydney supporting WorldPride! Headlining Mardi Gras was a really inspiring moment back in 2019 and it was one of my favourite Pride events ever, so I’m really excited to see my Australian fans again and take everything to a whole new level.”

Petras was recently nominated for a Grammy for her collaboration with Sam Smith, Unholy.

Unholy also saw Petras become the first trans performer to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She is known for hits such as Coconuts, Broken Glass, Malibu, and Can’t Do Better, and Feeling of Falling.

Kim also recently released her new single If Jesus Was A Rockstar

‘A Celebration For The Young And Young At Heart’

Sydney WorldPride’s Chief Executive, Kate Wickett, said: “Rainbow Republic will be a celebration for the young and young at heart, set to the sound of LGBTQIA+ creativity. With music ringing out in the Sydney summer, Rainbow Republic will be the perfect way to celebrate everything WorldPride has been, and we are excited to have Kim Petras return to Australia to be with us for this historic moment.”

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023, with over 500,000 people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

It will also mark the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras, which took place on June 24, 1978, along Oxford Street. The march, which was held to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riot in New York City, was initially peaceful but culminated in police violence.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen. This is the first time, however, that WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com