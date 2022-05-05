—

Conservative and religious groups are asking the Australian Labor Party to sack its NSW Senate candidate Mich-Elle Myers after her past tweets, including one that described Jesus as “gay”, were published by media outlets.

Liberal Party politicians incredulously likened the Myers’ Twitter posts to the anti-LGBTQI social media posts by Warringah candidate Katherine Deves and called for her to be dis-endorsed.

She Is Unfit For Higher Office, Claim Family Voices

Myers apology failed to satisfy conservative group Family Voices Australia. The organisation has set up an online campaign asking Labor leader Anthony Albanese to dump Myers “for making an appalling comment about Jesus Christ.”

“This smear highlights that she is unfit for higher office. The highly offensive remark would not be tolerated if it were about Islam. Why should it be tolerated for Jesus Christ?” Family Voices said.

The posts that the conservative groups have taken offence to were from 2012 to 2016. In a 2013 tweet, Myers said: “Jesus was gay! You heard it here first”.

In a 2012 Christmas Day tweet, she had a message for the head of the Catholic church. “Dear Pope, get your head out of your a**e. The behaviour of your peers threatens humanity not ‘the gays’.”

There were other tweets that said the 2014 Lindt Siege in Sydney in which three people were killed, including the gunman, was not a “terror” attack.

Liberals Question Anthony Albanese’s Leadership

The Daily Mail quoted an ALP spokesperson, who said,”Ms Myers has apologised for her past comments. They do not reflect Labor’s views.”

NSW Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes said Myers’ selection reflected on Albanese’s leadership. “Anthony Albanese’s hand-picked Senate candidate Mich-Elle Myers holds extremely radical views that do not belong in our nation’s parliament. It says many things about Mr Albanese’s weak leadership that he thinks these views are acceptable in the Senate,” the senator posted on social media.

Liberal Senator and Assistant Minister for Women, Amanda Stoker, told Sky News that Labor should apply the “same standards” to Myers that they applied to Deves.