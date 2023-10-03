Laphonza Butler Becomes The First Out Black Lesbian US Senator

Laphonza Butler has been selected to replace the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, making her the first out Black lesbian to serve in the United States Senate.

Butler was appointed by California Governor Gavin Newsom on October 1. She is set to complete the remainder of Feinstein’s 6-year term, which expires in 2024.

Butler is the President of Emily’s List, the largest organization in the United States dedicated to electing women. She is the first woman of colour to hold that position. Prior to that, she was an adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris.

‘Laphonza Will Carry The Baton Left By Senator Feinstein’

Announcing the appointment, Newsom said, “An advocate for women and girls, a second-generation fighter for working people, and a trusted adviser to Vice President Harris, Laphonza Butler represents the best of California, and she’ll represent us proudly in the United States Senate.

“As we mourn the enormous loss of Senator Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for — reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence — have never been under greater assault.

“Laphonza will carry the baton left by Senator Feinstein, continue to break glass ceilings, and fight for all Californians in Washington D.C.”

‘I Am Ready To Serve’

In a statement, Butler said, “I’m honoured to accept Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nomination to be U.S. Senator for a state I have made my home and honoured by his trust in me to serve the people of California and this great nation.

“No one will ever measure up to the legacy of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, but I will do my best to honour her legacy and leadership by committing to work for women and girls, workers and unions, struggling parents, and all of California. I am ready to serve.”

Feinstein Was The Longest Serving Woman In The US Senate

Butler will be the second Black woman to represent California in the Senate following Vice President Kamala Harris.

Feinstein died on September 29, at the age of 90.

She was elected in 1992, making her the longest-serving woman in the US Senate.

Prior to that, in 1978, Feinstein became mayor of San Francisco following the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk. She was the first woman to hold that position. She served till 1988.