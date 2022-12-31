—

RuPaul's Drag Race is one of many show returning in 2023. Photo: RuPaul's Drag Race/Facebook

While this year has seen some of the best shows to grace our screens, it’s also seen a lot of queer series cancelled. Thankfully, there are several LGBTQ-inclusive content being renewed for another season in 2023.

2022 saw the end of Killing Eve and Love, Victor, along with the cancellation of Batwoman, Legendary, Los Espookys, and the Queer As Folk reboot. And while it is sad that these shows won’t be returning in the new year, there’s plenty of queer content coming in the new year!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15

Hello, hello, hello! Fan favourite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race will be returning to 2023 with its 15th season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 8

May you lip sync for your life with RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars returning with its 8th season. You know what to expect with this TV series.

Élite Season 7

Netflix has given the green light for Élite’s 7th season to return on its platform and this will also see the return of beloved and fan-favourite gay character Omar, who is played by Omar Ayuso.

Euphoria Season 3

The massive HBO hit that is Euphoria is set to return for a 3rd season. Since the end of the 2nd season, viewers have been left wondering what will happen next to characters like Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Rue (Zendaya).

And Just Like That… Season 2

The 2nd season of the sequel to Sex and the City, And Just Like That… will be returning and fans are eager to see more of the much-loved nonbinary character Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

The White Lotus Season 3

The incredible and much talked about show from the brilliant mind of Mike White, The White Lotus is set to air sometime in 2023 with no date set just yet.

Queer Eye Season 7

The much-needed 7th season of Queer Eye is set to air in 2023 on Netflix. All members of the Fab Five – Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France – will also be returning to the show.

There are plenty of other LGBTQ-inclusive or queer shows making their return in 2023 so keep an eye out.

The Star Observer wishes everyone a safe and happy new year and here’s to a better 2023!