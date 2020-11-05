—

In what is just one more head smack moment from the US elections, it seems that polls (poles? the Poles? – please let this be the end of confusing and unedited presidential tweets) are suggesting that LGBTQI people who voted in the 2020 US election for Donald Trump, DOUBLED their support since the last presidential election.

Let’s perhaps take this report with a grain of salt (that figure could literally be worse) but it does seem a fitting end (if it is) to this four year Presidency of bewildering antics and heart stopping headlines.

The New York Times reports from exit polls that LGBTQI voters voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election at twice the rate as they did in 2016.

If you’ve been following along with the election results at all, you’ll also know that it seems like the major polls that the media have been blaring about, with Biden leading by huge margins in most of them, have once again been painfully and in some instances, shockingly wrong.

It seems that people just don’t want to admit (to a living human being at least) that they’re going to vote for Donald Trump, though the one poll that seems to once again be bang on with their predictions, The Rasmussen poll, had the two contenders at much closer (and as it turns out, accurate) margins.

So considering people’s reluctance to own up to their plans to vote for Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020, it seems logical that they’d be equally reluctant to disclose their preferences after the fact either, which doesn’t bode well for this poll – it seems likely that this number could be higher than the reported doubling from 2016!

Trump had made a last minute attempt to woo the LGBTQI vote, with his daughter Tiffany Trump fronting up to a couple of Trump Pride events in the lead up to the big day, as reported by the Star Observer, even getting heckled at one of them in Pennsylvania.

Melania Trump has also been selling the Trump Pride message, with an appearance in a video in support of The Log Cabin Republicans which is apparently the country’s largest Republican organisation for LGBTQI conservatives and allies.