Lil Nas X has made a splash on the internet once again.

The performer, in a post to social media that has since gone viral, posted photos of himself standing nude in a bathtub.

Strategically Placed Bubbles

The only thing covering him are strategically placed bubbles.

me in yo bathroom after fuckin yo bitch pic.twitter.com/RQj3JY3O3c — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) November 16, 2022

He posted more photos of bath time to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)

Friends And Fans Chime In

Of course, the soap shots attracted comments.

Lil Nas X fan account, lilnasxmajor wrote, “who knows how to remove bubbles from a picture? asking for a friend.”

CEO and Chairman of Columbia Records Ron Perry cheekily wrote, “Those abs ain’t real.”

A&R VP at Capitol Records Carter Gregory, wrote, “and suddenly…I wanna take a bath.”

Not The First Time Lil Nas X Has Made Waves

This isn’t the first time that Nas X has made waves on social media.

In October, Nas X made headlines when he asked his fans, in a tweet, not to do poppers at his concerts.

He wrote, “stop doing poppers at my concert! u do not need ur asshole relaxed to see me perform industry baby!”

Poppers, also called amyl, is Amyl nitrite. It is sold as a leather cleaner but when inhaled gives the user a feeling of euphoria. It also relaxes muscles, making receptive anal sex easier.