—

Love Island UK star Andrea-Jane ‘AJ’ Bunker said she broke up with her boyfriend after finding out he was a gay adult film star. She thought her ex-boyfriend was “the dream” after having failed to find a connection on the show.

Bunker revealed her heartache to the Sun as the dream was shattered upon discovering he had lied to her about his identity and life. He had stolen money from her and had lied to her about owning his house, having a dog, a car, his profession as a model and even their intimate relations.

Advertisement

The Pair Met At An Event

Bunker said she was “mortified” to find her ex-boyfriend’s “extreme porn” videos online with other men and that he had asked her best gay friend for nudes.

The pair had met at an event, where he told her that he “was a model and had a football coaching company.”

“I was actually chatting to someone before this but called things off because I was getting to know this guy. He seemed like an absolute dream. He told me he had a car, a dog, a lovely neighbour down the road who he’d go and visit, and he said he had his own place,” she had told the Sun.

“He told me he wrote songs for Sony too and he seemed like the perfect guy and it was too good to be true.”

All of the lies soon surfaced after she confronted him on her birthday. His reason for the lies was that “he didn’t think I’d give him the time of day if he had told me the truth.”

“He said he’d fallen in love with me, but he said he’d lied about having a dog and only said it because I’d told him I loved animals. He admitted he didn’t have a car and didn’t even have a license,” she said.

“By this point I was traumatised and called it a day. I trusted him at first because why would I ever have questioned it. I trusted him.”

Advertisement

Discovering His True Profession

Bunker went on to say that she discovered his profession as a gay porn star when a friend told her to search for a name on the internet. She also found out he had asked her gay best friend for nude pictures.

“It was extreme porn. It was all with men and I could see as clear as day that it was him,” she said to the Sun.

“I was absolutely mortified and I didn’t think it could get any worse and then I discovered that.”

Bunker has said she has lost trust in dating for a while after the experience and lack of connection on Love Island.