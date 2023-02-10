—

Madonna has hit back at critics for their comments on her appearance following her Grammy appearance, calling them ageist and misogynistic.

In an Instagram post, the singer called out critics for commenting on her physical appearance, stating that she had been “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in”.

During her Grammy appearance, in which she introduced both Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their performance of “Unholy”, a close-up photo of her face had become viral.

Advertisement

A History-Making Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna called the Grammys an “honour”, where she was able to introduce Petras, as the world’s first out transgender woman to perform at the event, and non-binary singer Smith to the stage.

“I wanted to give the last award, which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a history-making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!”, Madonna wrote on Instagram.

In her post, the singer uploaded a video of her backstage at the Grammys ceremony, where she was seen dancing with Smith, Petras and Cardi B.

Advertisement

You Won’t Break My Soul

Madonna was unapologetic about her appearance and the creative choices that she’s made throughout her career, adding that she had been provoked and critiqued by the media since she entered the entertainment industry.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career”, she added. Madonna described the criticism by the media as a “test” and that she was “happy to do the trailblazing”, to lead the way for other women coming up in the music industry, so they’d have an “easier time in the years to come”.

She quoted fellow singer and Grammy’s most successful artist in history, Beyoncé’s song, asserting “You won’t break my soul”.

Madonna ended her post by writing, “I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and most of all enjoying my life.”