Matilda’s Captain Sam Kerr Will Lead Australia’s Delegation At King Charles III’s Coronation

Australia’s flag will be held by Matilda’s captain Sam Kerr during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed this in a tweet, smiling next to Kerr.

“Australia soccer legend [Sam Kerr] will be Australia’s flagbearer for today’s coronation ceremony,” Albanese posted on Twitter.

Australian soccer legend, @samkerr1 will be Australia’s flagbearer for today’s Coronation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/yazoRtal1B — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 6, 2023

Becoming a rising star in Australia, Kerr will be leading a delegation of prominent Australian figures that include the prime minister, the governor general, state governors, and a handful of other representatives.

These include comedian Adam Hills, singer-songwriter Nick Cave, nurse Emily Regan, and artist Jasmine Coe are among the selected to represent Australia alongside Kerr.

The country’s contingent will be among the first to enter Westminster Abbey.

The prime minister said he was proud and “honoured to represent Australia at the coronation of the King and the Queen consort, a historic occasion.”

“I am proud to join a group of remarkable Australians who will also attend the coronation, showcasing our truly diverse and dynamic nation.”

Aussies wanting to watch the coronation can do some via ABC’s live stream.

Kerr’s Collection of Honours

The honour of becoming the flag-bearer is the latest in a string of impressive honours that Kerr has collected over the years. In 2018, she was named the Young Australian of the Year and in 2022, she was given an Order of Australia Medal for her services in football.

The 29-year-old has quickly been recognised as one of the best players in the world. Kerr is confirmed to captain the Matildas for the upcoming 2023 FIFA World Cup which will be hosted in Australia.