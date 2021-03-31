—

In the lead up to the hotly anticipated first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Star Observer will be spilling the tea, and letting you, our fabulous readers get just that little closer to each of the ten contestants, starting this week with Geelong local, 28 year old Jack Daye otherwise, or better known as the fabulous Art Simone.

Just waiting for the air date of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under to be announced. pic.twitter.com/WQ9lMbLJVd — Art Simone (@ArtSimone) March 24, 2021

Simone is the current reigning Queen of Australia and has been named Drag Performer of the Year for the past two years. Bursting on to the scene around ten years ago, if there is one queen that has continued to push the envelope of what drag is, it is Art Simone.

Having not only performed in venues across the world but also played roles in Australian feature films, theatrical shows, television programmes, Simone has become a house hold name, appearing in a number of television commercials most notably for AAMI Insurance in 2017 – “Hold onto your boa babe!” as well as appearing in an episode of The Bachelor Australia in 2019.

Also in 2019, Simone headed to RuPaul’s Dragcon in Los Angeles and New York, while also flying the Australian flag at the Austin International Drag Fest. Back home in Australia, Simone has headlined the Broken Heel Festival for the past six years.

Prior to the announcement of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Simone was already the most popular queen in the group, with over 130 000 followers on Instagram.

Many would also recognise Simone from the WOW Presents Plus original series Highway To Heel, which stars Art Simone while she rides into exciting and hilarious adventures in the Australian Outback with a fabulous special guest each week.

In 2015, Facebook offered a formal apology after Simone spoke up against the platform’s damaging, ‘real name’ policy, which garnered Simone mainstream attention, and more than a few fans in the process.