Conservatives Melt Down Over Melania Trump LGBT Fundraiser

Former First Lady Melania Trump is set to host a fundraiser event on the 20th of April for the Log Cabin Conservatives, an organisation that represents LGBT conservatives and allies – much to the chagrin of other Republicans.

An invite obtained by Politico states that the event will be held at the Trumps’ residence in Mar-a-Lago, after having not been seen by her husband’s side amongst his vehement campaigning for the 2024 election.

It’s not the first time that the Trumps have supported the Log Cabin Republicans – in 2021, Melania was the special guest at a LCR dinner also held at Mar-a-Lago, and Donald Trump spoke at an event held by the organisation in 2022.

The Log Cabin Conservatives describe themselves as the largest organisation that supports LGBT conservatives in the United States, with state and local chapters across the country.

Though LCR is more progressive than many other Republican organisations in their advocacy for gay and trans rights, it should be noted they still hold deeply conservative beliefs and have released statements in support of Florida’s infamous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and against a bill from the state of Washington that would protect trans teens from estranged parents.

Other conservatives furious over Melania Trump’s fundraiser

Perhaps predictably, hardcore Christian Republicans haven’t taken the news well.

Jenna Ellis, who was indicted alongside former President Trump in August 2023 for racketeering, took to Twitter to condemn Melania for running the fundraiser.

She said: “Melania’s first campaign fundraiser is a pro-LGBTQ Republican event. This is an example of something Trump is doing that zero Christians can support.”

“Even if you vote for him, which of course you should over Biden, Christ followers cannot support this.”

Other conservatives on X/Twitter called the move “disappointing” and “utterly disgusting”, as well as saying that “Evangelicals who support this should be ashamed.”

Interestingly, the fundraiser announcement comes fresh off of Donald Trump’s disparaging comments about Joe Biden’s simultaneous Easter Sunday and Trans Day of Visibility messages. A message from the Trump campaign said: “It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’”

The Log Cabin Conservatives also derided Biden’s messages on the day, calling the president “tone-deaf.”