Melbourne’s Pride season officially kicks off this weekend, with the return of one of its biggest and most popular events, the Midsumma Carnival.

Over 120,000 people attend the Carnival every year, and this year expect big crowds at the first full-fledged Midsumma Carnival after two years of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Best Of Australian Queer Talent

The Carnival main stage at Alexandra Gardens in the Melbourne CBD promises to be lit with some of Australia’s favourite queer talents.

Dandrogyny, Lucy Best, Nefertiti LaNegra, 2Joocee, Nic Holas will emcee through the day on the main stage, which will feature performances from The Shanties Choir, Melbourne Rainbow Band, Homophonic, Peppie Smears (Bowie Ball), House Of Devine, Robert Baxter and others.

“The annual Midsumma Carnival is always a vibrant and fun day on the calendar where communities come together and celebrate LGBTQIA+ culture and inclusivity,” Lord Mayor Sally Capp said in a statement.

“We can’t wait for Melbourne to come alive with colour and diversity for this fabulous day which kicks off a jam-packed Midsumma Festival.”

Midsumma Extravaganza

Midsumma Extravaganza, a new event this year, will be held on January 21 at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Hosted by comic Joel Creasey and Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong, the night will feature comedy by Nina Oyama, Rhys Nicholson, Kirsty Webeck and Scout Boxall and musical performances by Courtney Act, Kira Puru, Mama Alto, Dolly Diamond, Tash York, Tina Del Twist, Jordan Raskopoulos, Lou Wall, Brendan Maclean and Steven Oliver,

Victoria’s Pride

Victoria’s Pride – a one-day non-stop Pride street party in North Melbourne will bring the pride season to a spectacular close on February 12.

This year, the street party along Gertrude and Smith Streets in Fitzroy and Collingwood, will be headlined by Love, Simon star Keiynan Lonsdale and Australian Idol star Casey Donovan.

There will also be performances by Australian pop artist Banoffee, Filipino-Australian singer and songwriter Chela, Perth-based queerlectro pop band Alter Boy led by trans/hard-of-hearing vocalist, Molly Priest, Melbourne-based queer bubblegum punk band Cry Club; DJ drag queen duo Jawbreakers and all-women band The Lost Girls.

Check out our picks of the must-watch events at the Midsumma Festival 2023.