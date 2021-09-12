—

A Mormon couple from Arizona have publicly proclaimed that they are deeply and profoundly in love, despite the husband telling his wife he was gay, shortly before the pair got hitched last year. They insist they are in a “happy” marriage.

Nicholas and Jordan Applegate, both 23-years-old, and devout members of the Church of Jesus, had originally met at school. They rekindled their romance in March last year. Despite Nicholas telling Jordan that he is attracted to men, she decided to go ahead with the marriage.

‘Wouldn’t Change My Decision’

“We’re both really happy and I wouldn’t change my decision. It’s definitely a happy and normal marriage.” Nicholas has since said in a Facebook post– on August 27 The post has amassed close to 12,000 reactions.

“We have a lot in common, we both love music, we love to sing, watch TV together, go to the movies and go out to eat. We communicate very well so it’s a very intimate and emotional relationship. A lot of people at the church were quite surprised when they found out that I’m gay, but they were mainly impressed at the sacrifice I’m making.”

‘Opposing Sexual Orientation’

Jordan, who is a software company worker added, “My life has never been better than it has been married to Nick. He is the sweetest man I have ever known, loves me unconditionally, and is the best partner I could have asked for. When we started talking about having children, we both got so excited to think that we would be starting our own little family.”

“With our baby just two months away, we couldn’t be more ecstatic. This is the life we both have prayed for, and it is the one we choose.”

Opening up about Nicholas’ sexuality, Jordan admitted to feeling lost at first and “trying to find any stories of others in our similar situation. We knew, however, that it was right to get married, despite our opposing sexual orientations.”

‘Support The Law Of Chastity’

Nicholas who realised he was gay at the age of 12 was, undoubtedly a little nervous about opening up about his sexuality to his bride to be, saying he “was still really young” when he figured it out and “so it wasn’t really a big thing at the time. When I started growing up, I started to realise how it would impact my life, but I decided to ignore it.”

“In the church, we don’t start dating until we’re older and we believe in no sexual relations before marriage. I decided that before I started dating that I wanted to stay within the church and follow the principles. I was really nervous, and I didn’t know how Jordan was going to take it.”

“She was definitely shocked and wasn’t anticipating it but I wanted to make sure that Jordan knew the situation before we went further emotionally.”

“After I told her, I asked her to go away and process it on her own rather than in front of me so she went and talked it over with her parents. Then she decided that she was ok with it because she just wanted someone who would commit to her.”

Nicholas said he supported “the BYU honor code and their decision to require their students to keep the law of chastity.”

