Mardi Gras Considering Making Parade Day A Public Holiday

A motion to make Mardi Gras Parade Day a state-wide public holiday will be discussed at the Mardi Gras Annual General Meeting this Saturday.

The resolution proposes Mardi Gras express public support for establishing Parade Day as a state-wide holiday in order to ensure that workers- especially LGBTQIA+ workers- are compensated fairly for their labour. It recommends that Mardi Gras write to the state premier Chris Minns, the City of Sydney Mayor Clover Moore, and other Inner West LGNSW councillors to express their support and commitment for making the day a public holiday.

Queer and allied workers deserve more than they’re getting

The City of Sydney and New South Wales experience a significant economic boost during Mardi Gras, with the organisation reporting a 76% jump in interstate visitors, and a 20% increase in foot traffic traffic during the weekends of the festival. It’s NSW’s second biggest event, generating about $35 million dollars of economic benefit to the state annually.

“At the centre of this increased trade, are the workers who keep the culture alive,” the proposal states. “Mardi Gras as it stands, does not offer significant enough worker participation, considering the lack of leave offered to many queer workers, and the lack of compensation for queer workers who are working on Parade Day in workplaces across the state, continuing to champion the queer spirit outside of the Parade itself.”

“I’ve worked in Rainbow Precinct and seen first-hand the traffic and profits brought into venues, and the extra labour that goes into ensuring Mardi Gras celebrations are safe and fun for everyone involved,” said hospitality worker Willow Lont, the member who put this proposal forward. “Workers are currently not compensated fairly for this work that they do in serving the community during this time, many of whom are queer in this area.”

“This motion is written by and for queer workers, informed first and foremost by our struggle and lived experience in the workplace, such as seeing increased traffic and profits, since Mardi Gras is a significant tourism boost, while we as queer workers continue to work without compensation and are still expected to serve the community and promote the spirit of the event. As a queer hospitality worker, I should be able to celebrate this significant cultural day, or otherwise be paid penalty rates for having to work.”

Staff at the University of Sydney are currently offered an additional day of leave, setting a precedent for Mardi Gras Parade Day as a significant cultural event that Lont says should be applied to all of NSW.

Although the motion will be put forward at the AGM this weekend, it won’t automatically be adopted if it passes. Approved motions must be considered by the Mardi Gras Board, who are not bound to pass them. However, we could be looking at the early days of a new public holiday for NSW.

Other motions that will be discussed include the banning of police from the Parade, and a review of Mardi Gras’ current partnerships and investments.