Mr Beast YouTube Star Kris Tyson Comes Out As Trans

Influencer and YouTube creator, Kris Tyson, comes out as a trans and discussed her journey of self-discovery in a new interview with Anthony Padilla.

Known for starring alongside fellow YouTuber, ‘MrBeast” Jimmy Donaldson, Tyson spoke on “playing catch-up with the internet” in announcing her new name and pronouns during the sit-down interview.

In the interview uploaded on Friday, she opened up about discovering her trans-joy through hormone replacement therapy and battling her current perception online.

Coming Out

Tyson explained that their transition started over a year ago. “I was hiding my true self from people… I was from a small town and a conservative area,” said Tyson.

“Six, seven, eight months ago my hair started growing out, all these kinds of things. I wasn’t quite sure exactly who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender.”

During the interview, Tyson said she used she/her pronouns and had been identifying as a woman for over a year.

Tyson, who has over two million followers on Instagram said that it took her long to publicly share her identity due to “societal pressure”.

“I was scared that people would think that I would magically become a different person, but for me, I’m very proud of who I was and how I’ve gotten here,” continued Tyson. “It’s taken me a long time to get here.

Gender-Affirming Care

Tyson mentioned their “internalised transphobia” which affected their upbringing. Leading up to HRT, she explained the internalised battle through depression in not being able to understand and explain their gender identity.

“I started to hate myself… I ran away, I pretended I didn’t exist, multiple times I threw away every single pair of clothes I ever owned, I went to conversion therapy… I thought it was a curse for all of my life,” said Tyson.

It wasn’t until she began accessing gender-affirming care – including therapy and HRT and initially identifying as gender fluid to publicly display their femininity, that Tyson began feeling like her authentic self.

“I was amazed after 2-3 weeks, I just started having a mental clarity that it felt like a fog that had been around me just went away,” she explained. “I could see things clearly, I felt confident in how I was… that is what really saved my life.”

Tyson had been open online about their HRT journey earlier this year, which was supported by friend and long-time YouTube collaborator MrBeast. She told Padilla that she is still passionate towards making Youtube content in the future but will prioritise time with her son before returning to the platform.