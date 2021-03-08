—

Five colourful murals have been unveiled across Australia to celebrate some of the country’s most notable street artists from the rainbow community. The street art installations have popped up in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Canberra to highlight ‘Rising Heroes’ of the city.

Each mural features a quote from the featured creator (s) sharing what they ‘Rise’ for, which is the theme of Mardi Gras 2021. The QR code on each mural takes viewers to the ‘Safe & Strong 2021’ Safety and Well-being Guide for the LGBTQ+ Community on Facebook and Instagram. The guide was launched last week in partnership with Trans Pride Australia, Black Rainbow, ACON, Twenty10, and Minus18.

“There are too many blank walls, too many interesting lives to celebrate,” Jerome Davenport, an Australian aerosol artist, said. Celebrating lives have now become all too colourful with his Mardi Gras mural at Perth. The artwork features Troye Sivan, an Australian singer-songwriter and actor. Davenport is also a part of the Blank Walls project which leverages the power of art to raise awareness about environmental issues, adds vibrancy to dull cities, and deliver positive messages.

Rise With The Mob

The Sydney and Canberra murals have been created by artist Megan Hales.The Sydney mural aims to rise for “First Nations Visibility and for our Ancestors.” It features Dhungutti drag performer Felicia Foxx and Bundjalung activist Nessa Turnbull Roberts. Nessa has been a constant advocate of Australia’s First Nation people.

“You cannot have equality, without having equity. Before it was a parade, it was a riot. [It was] a space that stood for liberation and equity against police brutality and violence, in particular violence perpetrated against minorities, including the disproportionate target towards Blak and brown bodies…Real justice is that real type of love,” captioned Nessa Turnbull, underneath her Instagram post of the art installation.

Excited to partner and collaborate with @instagram taking steps to tell truth and justice. Thank you Beautiful sister @_megan_hales for painting this beautiful artistic mural . Your talent is phenomenal and we are so lucky to witness your gift. “I rise with my ancestors”✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Eu3gdpej0C — Nessa Turnbull-Roberts (@TurnbullVanessa) March 1, 2021

“To see Aboriginal First Nation mob rising and being visible in all industries is so important so we can take on the roles of our ancestors to continue sharing, educating, living and breathing our culture, the oldest continuous culture on earth. We have been here since the first sunrise and we will be here till the very last!” wrote Felicia Foxx.

The Melbourne mural, created by Rory Lynch-Wells, has been installed at 2 Peel street, Fitzroy. It features comedian Jeff van de Zandt, model AJ Clementine, and makeup artist and activist Roshan Nausad.

The Brisbane mural by Gus Eagleton stands for freedom. “Gus explores the diversity and intrigue of the characters he encounters and, indulges in the beauty and charisma of the people he paints. They blend into their environment but never lose their individuality,” states Eagleton’s website. His mural is individualistic indeed.

The art installations are full of life and colour and definitely worth a visit.