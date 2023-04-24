Katherine Deves Pulls Out Of NSW Senate Race

Days after she was grilled on TV for her “highly offensive” views, failed Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves announced she was dropping out of the race to fill the NSW Senate vacancy following Jim Molan’s death.

Deves, who had deleted her past anti-LGBTQI social media comments before the 2022 federal elections, alluded to indulging in “soul searching” before deciding to pull out of the internal party race.

Deves, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “captain’s pick” candidate for Warringah, had announced her bid for the Senate seat, months after she was defeated in the federal elections by Independent candidate Zali Steggall.

Soul Searching

“This week (there was) a lot of soul searching, a few sleepless nights… ultimately it came down to a question of priorities as to whether I nominated for the Senate and I just decided at this time it just wasn’t the right time for me,” Deves told Sky News.

“There’s a strong field of candidates here all bringing something different to the table… It’s going to be very hard fought and I have full faith that the Liberal Party selectors will choose the right person to carry on Jim Molan’s legacy.”

Advertisements

NSW Liberal Party President Maria Kovacic, former Minister Andrew Constance, former Liberal MP Fiona Scott, and former Labor President Warren Mundine are among the names that have been mentioned to fill up Molan’s seat.

Katherine Deves Grilled

Deves’ announcement came days after Sharri Markso questioned her about her controversial tweets and views.

“Katherine, you have offended transgender children and their parents. You’ve had to apologise to the Jewish community, you even had to visit the Sydney Holocaust Museum after making Nazi comparisons. What on Earth makes you think you would be the best person to replace the highly respected and much loved Senator Jim Molan?” Markso asked Deves.

While Deves cited her “conservative” credentials and commitment to free speech, Markso was not impressed.

“I think there’s a difference between having free speech, believing in free speech… between being conservative and being so highly offensive that you have to go visit the Jewish Holocaust Museum. It’s something Jim Molan would never have had to do. Yes, he believed in free speech, but he didn’t offend the community so deeply as you have done,” Markso said.

Anti-Trans Posts On Social Media

“A lot of people believe that (they) stand up for women’s rights without going that step further and offending people,” Markso reminded Deves.

“What makes you think you would be the best person to replace Jim Molan, representing the whole of New South Wales because he did have a New South Wales Senate spot? Given your divisive views even if you never say anything deeply offensive again, you still do have divisive views when it comes to transgenders. You’ve said that half of transgenders are sex offenders, and you have had to apologise for it in the midst of the elections.”

In past social media posts, Deves claimed trans children were “surgically mutilated”, compared support for trans children to the “stolen generation” and likened her opposition to what she called “gender ideology” to the anti-Nazi resistance. Deves also described surrogacy for gay couples as “a human rights violation” and “a vanity project”. After her election loss, Deves said she would never again apologise for her anti-LGBTQI views if given another chance.