LGBT Veterans Urged To Share Their Stories With Royal Commission

Yvonne Sillet joined the military at the age of 18 and rose within the ranks to become the first female corporal to train recruits at Kapooka. She was forced out of the military at the age of 28 owing to her sexuality.

“Because I was gay, I was a national threat,” Sillet told the Royal Commission Into Defence and Veteran Suicide last year. Sillet is now urging other LGBTQI Australians who have served in the military to tell their stories to the Royal Commission.

The Royal Commission Into Defence and Veteran Suicide set up in July 2021 is currently inviting submissions from veterans until October 13, 2023.

The Defence and Veterans Legal Service, a free, confidential and independent legal support service, has called on LGBTQI veterans to share their stories and views with the commission. “The voices of LGBTQIA+ veterans and ADF members must be heard by this inquiry,” Jasmine Stanton, Director of the Defence and Veterans Legal Service said in a statement.

Treatment Of LGBTQI Persons In The Military

Joel Wilson was one of the veterans who shared his lived experience with the Royal Commission last year.

“LGBTQIA+ Australians have a proud history of serving in the Defence Force, but the Defence Force hasn’t always looked after us,” said Wilson.

“That’s why it’s crucial we share our experiences with the Royal Commission. As a trans person who had a very poor experience whilst serving, making a submission was another step toward healing, allowing me to contribute my voice to a forum that has the capacity to improve the treatment of past, present and future members of the ADF,” Wilson said.

Share Your Stories

According to Yvonne Sillett sharing her story with the Royal Commission was a cathartic experience.

“It enabled me to share my views about issues that had caused me considerable distress. It proved to be an overwhelmingly positive experience,” said Sillett, adding, “I implore you to contact the Defence and Veterans Legal Service if you are a member of our community who has been mistreated in the military due to your sexuality.”

Submissions to the Royal Commission Into Defence and Veteran Suicide can be made until October 13, 2023. For free legal assistance to make submissions call Defence and Veterans Legal Service on 1800 33 1800.





