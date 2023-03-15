Melbourne Activists To Protest British Anti-Trans Activist Kellie-Jay Keen This Saturday

Visiting UK anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen’s Australia-wide tour has been met with protests so far at her stops in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

This weekend it is Melbourne’s turn, with LGBTQI activists and allies planning protests on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Keen, who goes by the online handle The Posie Parker, will be in Melbourne this weekend for her Let Women Speak Australia tour, which is backed by CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) and Binary Australia.

Binary Australia was classified as a “far-right and extremist group” by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) in October 2022.

Anti-Trans Activist

Keen, according to the National Union of Students Queer/LGBTI, which is organising one of the protests, “is one of the most recognisable and active anti-trans activists in the UK.”

Advertisements

“Keen is on a mission to build links between the far-right and anti-trans feminist activists. The far-right is using transphobia to build support, and activists like Keen aim to link up the far-right with anti-trans feminist groups,” according to the group, which will protest along with Campaign Against Fascism and Racism, at the Carlton Garden on Saturday.

“We’re turning out to oppose Keen because we stand for the left – social justice, workers’ rights, anti-sexism, anti-transphobia, anti-homophobia, and anti-racism. We won’t let people like Keen pit women against trans people. We won’t let far-right groups masquerade as supporters of women,” Grace, LGBTI officer, posted on Facebook.

Another group Trans/ Queer Solidarity is also planning a protest outside Parliament steps in Melbourne on March 18. TQS is protesting both Keen as well as anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists who have targeted queer and trans children.

Down Under Protests

Keen kicked off her tour in Sydney on March 11 and was met with protests from LGBTQI activists at Victoria Park. On her second stop in Brisbane on March 12, Keen’s supporters were outnumbered by trans activists and anti-fascists, according to the National Union of Students Queer/LGBTI.

On March 14, at her Perth stop, Keen’s supporters were reportedly drowned out by LGBTQI activists.Äround 150 activists shouted “Posie Parker you can’t hide, you have Nazis on your side”, The West Australian reported.

English singer-songwriter and activist Billy Bragg who was in Adelaide when Keen was visiting, gave a shout-out to the protests against her.

Just blown into Adelaide for 3 shows at the Gov. Appalled to find UK anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen is coming to SA to stir up division. Not only anti-trans, she also accepts support from US anti-abortionists. Be a trans ally – protest her presence! pic.twitter.com/CdDvUlttkZ — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) March 3, 2023

“Just blown into Adelaide for 3 shows at the Gov. Appalled to find UK anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen is coming to SA to stir up division. Not only anti-trans, she also accepts support from US anti-abortionists. Be a trans ally – protest her presence!” Bragg posted on Twitter.

Keen travels to Hobart, Canberra next week, where local LGBTQI groups and student activists have planned more protests.





