Money Raised For Sydney Drag Queen After Uber Theft

A Sydney-based drag queen has been the victim of theft after an Uber driver stole her belongings worth $3k.

Mulan was heading to a photo shoot in Surry Hills from Bondi Junction on Friday and took an Uber. She had requested the driver to make a stop in Mascot so she could pick up something from a friend’s house.

Unfortunately, when she came out the driver was gone and had cancelled the trip. It’s been alleged that the driver took off with her belongings which included her wallet, make-up, three custom drag outfits, matching shoes, three styled wigs and accessories. Adding it all up to about $3k in stolen goods.

Mulan immediately called the driver through the Uber app and when he continued to ignore her calls, she made a report to Uber about the incident.

According to Mulan, Uber initially told her that the driver had searched his car for her items but was unable to find her items.

Uber Acts Against Driver

A spokesperson for Uber told the Star Observer that the driver’s access to the platform has been removed and that they are assisting NSW Police with the investigation.

“We understand how distressing this situation is for the rider, and have been in contact to offer our support and a contribution for the lost items,” the spokesperson said.

“We take reports of theft extremely seriously and hold users accountable for their actions. Our dedicated law enforcement engagement team is ready to assist the police in their investigation.”

A spokesperson for NSW Police has said that “officers from South Sydney Police Area Command have commenced an investigation following a report of an alleged theft from a ride-share vehicle last week.”

“About 8.30 pm (Friday 21 April 2023), a 25-year-old passenger left items in the back seat of the vehicle whilst at a scheduled stop near the intersection of Kent and Gardeners Roads, Mascot. The driver left the scene before the passenger was able to return.”

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Redfern Police Station or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Uber has also reached out to Mulan to offer a “contribution by way of compensating for the lost items.”

Crowdfunding Raises Over $4,000

Mulan noted that the company only began responding to it seriously after the incident gained media attention and social media buzz.

“They [Uber] started to respond to me when we started the whole social media thing. They didn’t care at all on Friday night, on Saturday, on Sunday, on Monday…they kept giving me the same thing,” Mulan told the Star Observer.

“It’s only yesterday they came to me after we kept making more posts…a local news reached out to them…and only after all of this happened that they’ve come and said that they’re investigating.”

“This shouldn’t happen like this.”

Thankfully, a GoFundMe page was set up by friends to help replace the items.

At the time of writing, the crowdfunding has reached $4,053 raised.

The crowdfunding had been set up by friend and fellow drag queen, Mynx and has left Mulan grateful for the love and support she has received.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of love,” Mulan said.

“We have such a strong community; we have each other’s backs and I’ve been receiving a lot of messages which is super lovely.”