Drag Darling Coco Jumbo Takes a Tumble On Sydney Stage

Sydney Drag Star Coco Jumbo certainly knows how to end a show.

The star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season One recently ended her show with a bang, literally.

After stunning audiences with a performance of the hit song “I Will Survive” the performer fell, injuring her knee.

Coco Jumbo rushed to hospital after her performance

Fans were left shocked as Coco Jumbo fell at the conclusion of her performance, it was clear she was not ok.

An ambulance was called to Universal Nightclub where the drag star was performing.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she later reported no broken bones or permanent injuries were sustained.

Coco was however treated for a nasty cut to her knee, which has left her on crutches until she heals.

“I Will Survive”

Despite the injury Coco Jumbo was not letting the fall keep her down.

“I will Survive” she posted on Instagram following the incident.

“Thank you everyone for your messages of love and kindness!”

While there was no footage of the injury itself, one audience member of course managed to capture the moment she fell.

“I wish I had a photo of the perfect slice to my knee but I don’t so this lil video will have to do!!!” She captioned the video, posted on her Instagram.

“Also I’ll be doing ballads for a couple months or at least until I can 1 2 Step again!!!”

Coco Jumbo Vs Hollywould Star

It’s not the first time Coco Jumbo has been the name on everyone’s lips.

In recent months, following the airing of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Three, Coco was in an online spat with contestant Hollywould Star.

The two Sydney queens were involved in a verbal back and forth online following the airing of the season.

Both queens were not holding back with Coco Jumbo labelling Hollywould an “entitled baby queen” and Hollywould calling her a “Hater from day 1.”

It appears the feud stemmed following conversations about the actual age of Hollywould that came into question during the airing of the season.

Whilst the queens went back and forth at each other online, it appears the tweets have now been deleted.