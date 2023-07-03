Meet The New Chair Of Sydney’s LGBT Museum Qtopia – Elaine Czulkowski

Elaine Czulkowski is the newly chosen Chair of the LGBTQI museum, Qtopia Sydney

In a conversation with Star Observer, she spoke about her role, how she got here, and the important work that lies ahead.

‘A Job I love and Where I Am Truly Valued’

Talking about her appointment as Chair of Qtopia Sydney, Czulkowski said that she is honoured to be Chair of such an important board on such an important project.

“I came from a very poor background, a rough council house estate in the north of England, where we didn’t have much but what we did have we shared and looked after each other”

She continued, “I left school just as I hit 16 without many qualifications. Never thought I had any usable skills or met the criteria of A levels and a degree to get a decent job. It was only later in life I found out I do have a lot to offer and you don’t need a degree to be smart! And I think for the older generation, we should be valued and employers realise we still have a lot to offer.”

“I feel very lucky and very privileged at this stage in my life, to be doing a job I love and where I am truly valued.”

‘Volunteering Can Open Up A Whole World To You’

Czulkowski stressed how vital and important volunteering is and was to her future.

“Volunteering can open up a whole world to you. Even though you’re giving, you probably get a lot more back. The people you meet, the experiences, challenging yourself and learning new things. That’s how I’ve grown and learned many new skills, from public speaking, fundraising and becoming a Board Director and Chair.”

Prior to her appointment, she served as Fundraising Manager for the Australian Marriage Equality Campaign. She has over 20 years of experience in the management consulting industry including Recruitment Manager ANZ and Business Development Manager at L.E.K Consulting.

Czulkowski is currently working at ACON as the Associate Director of Operations, Events and Partnerships for ACON’s Pride Inclusion Programs.

A Life Changing Mardi Gras

Arriving in Australia at the age of 31, from Sunderland, a town near the Scottish border, she experienced Oxford Street and her first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 1998, the 20th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras Parade.

Talking about this first Mardi Gras, Czulkowski shared, “It was an incredible experience and changed my life.”

“The atmosphere, the response that the volunteers got as we followed the parade up Oxford Street, was just something I’ve never experienced in my life. I thought, ‘wow, this is really something. I want more of this.’ I found my people and crowd. It was pretty special.”

Czulkowski: Qtopia Is Everybody’s Space

Czulkowski understands the important work that lies ahead.

“There’s a history to be told that should never be forgotten. When you forget how we got here, especially the people that fought so hard when it was really tough, that’s when things can be eroded away. It can be so easy to lose what we’ve already fought for and gained as there is always someone waiting to knock us down. It’s very important for future generations to have an understanding of that history and legacy.”

Czulkowski continued, explaining how important it is, and how excited she is to help bring the dream of Qtopia to reality, “where visitors can learn, where they can participate and engage, where they can feel safe…and open up a world for many people who haven’t experienced or understand what our wonderful LGBTQ+ community is all about.”

“It’s about collaboration and consultation and bringing people together. It’s everybody’s space.”

According to Qtopia Sydney, Former Chair David Polson has accepted the role of Emeritus Founding Chair where “he will continue to provide advice to Directors and the CEO and represent Qtopia Sydney in varying forums.”

Qtopia Sydney is set to move into its permanent location at the Darlinghurst Police Station in February 2024.