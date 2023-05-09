New LGBT Bar Set To Open In Newcastle This Month

A new LGBTQI bar is opening in Newcastle later this month.

Located at the site of the Star Hotel, Bernie’s Queer Bar will be opening its doors with a soft launch next week.

Calling itself “Newcastle’s sassiest queer bar,” it is set to be the only LGBTQI bar in Newcastle after Club G at Gateway Hotel closed in 2018.

Soft Launch Before Grand Opening

This soft launch of Bernie’s Queer Bar will take place over the course of 2 weeks, starting May 16.

According to a post to social media, Bernie’s Queer Bar wrote, “During our soft launch, we’ll be hosting a series of special events where you can be among the first to experience all the magic our bar has to offer. From trivia night to dance parties, we’ve got something for everyone!

“Located in the heart of the city, our bar is the perfect place to come together with friends old and new. Our amazing team of bartenders will be serving up delicious drinks all night long, and our dance floor is ready for you to strut your stuff!”

They concluded, “So mark your calendars, set your reminders, and get ready to join us for a night of fun and celebration at our soft launch next week! We can’t wait to welcome you to our fabulous space!”

The grand opening of Bernie’s will be on June 1.