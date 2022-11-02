—

At the October 31, City of Sydney Council meeting, the Oxford Street LGBTIQA+ Social and Cultural Place Strategy was passed unanimously.

Prior to its passage, an amendment was added by City of Sydney Deputy Lord Mayor Sylvie Ellsmore.

Ellsmore’s amendments included advocating for the presence of health services as well as the adoption of harm reduction strategies when it comes to “real and perceived substance use.”

Address and Prevent Heavy-Handed Policing

The amendment also included acknowledging that “strategies are needed to address and prevent heavy-handed policing in the precinct, as this is a key issue that makes many LGBTQIA+ people feel unsafe.”

Responding to the amendment introduced by Ellsmore, City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore warned police about being heavy handing during Sydney WorldPride coming up in February.

“It’s a real pity that people might feel unsafe because of a police presence,” Moore said.

“I do know that people feel really quite intimidated if a uniformed police officer comes through a bar with a dog to check people out, and I’d like to think there’s something we’re not going to see that sort of thing happening.

“We’re going to be welcoming people to WorldPride, not welcoming them with a line-up of police, frankly, which is not what we’re about.”

She continued, “It would be really good if we could take this further in terms of how we’re policing Oxford Street so people don’t feel intimidated by coming to Oxford Street. We want them to feel welcome and enjoy it.”

NSW Police: Will Include Variety of Proactive Policing Strategies

In response to a question from the Sydney Morning Herald concerning the use of drug detection dogs during Sydney WorldPride, NSW Police said, “As with any large-scale event, planning is well underway for a high-visibility police operation which will include a variety of proactive policing strategies.”

Under the Oxford Street LGBTIQA+ Social and Cultural Place Strategy, the City has released a framework to recognise the importance of Oxford Street to the LGBTQI community. It will also identify places of LGBTQI significance while strengthening the street’s LGBTQI cultural identity.

The framework includes protections for LGBTQI heritage items, highlighting LGBTQI history and culture, more LGBTQI artwork and rainbow crossings, protections for sex on premises venues, and incentives for LGBTQI employment and inclusion as well as the much talked about Qtopia museum.

In October 2021, the City of Sydney asked for community feedback on a plan to revitalise the renowned LGBTQI strip.

The plan allows property developers to increase floor space and building height along Oxford Street if they dedicate at least 10% to cultural and creative purposes.

At the time, the plan did not specially protect the precinct’s LGBTQI+ identity.

After a long grassroots campaign to ensure the preservation of the LGBTQI character of Oxford Street, including the organising of an LGBTQI Oxford Street Community Forum, the City of Sydney finally moved in the right direction.