Sydney’s Birdcage Tightens Door Policy Towards Cis Straight Men

Popular Sydney ‘Lez & Queer Party’ Birdcage has requested patrons reconsider guests brought to the weekly event following an increased presence of cis heterosexual men.

Posting to their Instagram page, the event has recently tightened its door policy in order to uphold the “beautifully magical femme/queer, lez, trans, GNC & non-binary focused gathering space” which the space has become.

“If you’re considering bringing your cis straight male friends to the party… maybe reconsider?” said Birdcage. “Please don’t get upset if your cis straight male friends don’t make it in.”

Explaining the reasoning for the changes as “keeping space for our community as a priority,” the post requests if patrons are planning to bring cis straight male friends that they are reminded of the “sacred space” that the event has become for many.

Queer Venue Introduce Restrictions

Many Instagram users have praised the event for the focused restrictions, with one user saying “This is why I’m a Birdcage ride or die”.

Another person commented that they were “really excited to hear about this” as they heard the event had been “full of cis-het dudes”. They claimed that was the reason they had not attended the event.

Starting in 2012, Birdcage is held on Wednesdays and has attracted many people as being one of the only mid-week queer party spaces in Sydney.

With the event initially for lesbian communities, over the years the event has been a space for many queer people and artists with burlesque and drag performances.

Similar restrictions have been introduced by other Queer clubs around Sydney, including the recent ban of hen and bucks parties at Universal following past troubles with such parties.

Licensee for Universal Dillion Shaw explained the reasoning for the ban to Daily Mail Australia saying, “We’re a queer venue for queer people.”

Star Observer reached out to Birdcage for further comments and will update this story when we receive a response.