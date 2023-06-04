Prominent Sydney Queer Club ‘Universal’ Reveals Ban On Hen And Bucks Parties

After months of rumours and speculation, prominent Sydney LGBTQ+ venue Universal has formally announced its ban on hen and bucks’ parties.

News of a ban had been circulating since March, when popular Instagram-based queer news account Gay Sydney News initially broke the story – stating that the business first instituted it on February 17 this year.

“Always Terrible, Always An Issue”

Sharing accounts from multiple unnamed sources reportedly close to the club, the Instagram account cites disruption and disregard as being behind the ban’s institution.

“There’s definitely a place for women in gay bars who are there mostly for the same reasons we are: to enjoy the drag, the music and the people,” discussed one source with Gay Sydney News.

“The exception to this are hens parties. Always terrible, always an issue.”

Additional sources elaborated, raising concerns about large parties getting too intoxicated beforehand and being potentially harmful to other guests. One joked that “a group of women in a hens party who go to a gay bar often act as though they are at an exotic location wanting to hang out with gay people.”

Many stressed, however, that the ban was purely for parties and not skewed towards a particular gender or background, stating, “the ban isn’t on women – just a type of party. Anyone wearing hens paraphernalia, bridal sashes, dick paraphernalia is turned away.”

“Risk Of Anti-Social Behaviour”

Official confirmation of the hen and buck party ban has only recently been released, with Universal licensee Dillon Shaw telling Daily Mail Australia on May 30: “we’re a queer venue for queer people.”

An unnamed spokesperson elaborated, discussing how the ban is targeted towards a type of event, rather than an identity or stereotype, affirming comments made by sources to Gay Sydney News.

“Universal is committed to being open and welcoming to ALL. It’s in our name,” the representative told Daily Mail.

“We choose to restrict bucks parties and hens nights from the venue, due to the increased risk of intoxication and anti-social behaviour often associated with them. This forms part of our commitment to ensuring that Universal remains a safe place.”

Star Observer reached out to Universal for additional comment but did not receive a response before publication.